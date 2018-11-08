Betterez Appoints CCO of Porter Airlines, Michael Deluce, to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Betterez, a Toronto-based tech startup modernizing the ticketing and reservations systems of worldwide operators in the ground travel industry, announces the appointment of Porter Airlines executive and co-founder Michael Deluce to its Board of Directors.

"Betterez is one of the most advanced ground travel ticket management companies in the market," says Michael Deluce, EVP and CCO, Porter Airlines. "I'm thrilled to be joining the board where I can contribute to driving technological innovation in the industry around the globe."

An aviation industry leader, Mr. Deluce was a co-founder of Porter Airlines, an award-winning Toronto-based airline focused on delivering refined airline experiences. As Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, he oversees all commercial aspects of the business and continues to have a central role in defining Porter's strategy. Prior to joining Porter, Mr. Deluce was in Global Trading at Scotia Capital. He has been Director of Allegro Merger Corp since April 2018. Since May 2016, he has served on the Board of Directors of UBS Bank (Canada). He also holds an MBA from the University of Western Ontario's Ivey School of Business.

"We are extremely pleased to announce the addition of Michael Deluce, EVP and CCO of Porter Airlines, to our Board of Directors," says Tal Shalit, Founder and CEO, Betterez. "Mr. Deluce's deep industry experience and strategic vision will undoubtedly add value to our business as we expand across Canada and throughout the world."

In addition to Michael Deluce, Betterez's Board of Directors includes: Donald J. Carty, Former CEO and Chairman of American Airlines, Antoine de Kerviler, Global Head of Rail & Ground Travel, Amadeus IT Group, Tal Shalit, Co-founder & CEO, Betterez, and Raj Singh (Board Observer), Managing Director, JetBlue Technology Ventures.

About Betterez

Betterez, founded in 2011, is a next generation Reservations & Ticketing Management (RTM) technology company focused on helping motorcoach, tour and multi-use ticketing operators grow their businesses, and run operations and finance more efficiently.

SOURCE Betterez Canada Inc.