BetterInvesting Launches New Investment Education Website For Stock Analysis And Selection With Enhanced Features For Members, New Resources For Visitors

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterInvesting, a 501(c)3 investment education nonprofit, has launched a new website (www.BetterInvesting.org) that better serves the needs of both members and the public. The new site includes streamlined navigation, new content for visitors and redesigned access of key resources for members to help everyone become successful lifetime investors.

At BetterInvesting.org, visitors can explore the basics of saving for college, investing for retirement, finding dividend stocks, picking great stocks, starting a stock investment club and evaluating mutual funds. They can also learn more about BetterInvesting's online stock analysis and selection tools, First Cut Stock Reports created by the BetterInvesting community, BetterInvesting Magazine and the organization's mission, features of membership and dedicated volunteer community.

Members now have access to an extensive Video Learning Library that includes archives of regularly scheduled programs, such as StockUp and TickerTalk monthly stock discussion sessions, as well as access to BetterInvesting's series of webinars on how to pick stocks using our commonsense principles and stock analysis tools.

The popular First Cut Stock Reports section allows members to organize studies alphabetically or by ticker, sector, company size, number of studies and date of the latest study.

A critical upgrade to BetterInvesting.org is the mobile-friendly design, allowing members and visitors to access site features easily on smartphones and tablets.

To celebrate the launch of BetterInvesting.org, through Dec. 18 BetterInvesting is offering one-year SSGPlus memberships for only $59 — a 50% savings. Learn more at a webpage for the offer.

About BetterInvesting

BetterInvesting is a national nonprofit organization that has been empowering individual investors since 1951. Founded in Detroit, the association (formerly known as National Association of Investors Corporation) was borne of the conviction that anyone can become a successful long-term investor by following commonsense investing practices. BetterInvesting has helped more than 5 million people become better, more informed investors by providing webinars, in-person events, easy-to-use online tools for analyzing stocks, a monthly magazine and a community of volunteers and like-minded investors. For more information about BetterInvesting, visit its website at www.betterinvesting.org or call toll free (877) 275-6242.

