BetterInvesting™ Magazine Chooses UnitedHealth Group As "Growth" Stock and Intel As "Undervalued" For October 2020 Issue

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced United Health Group (NYSE: UNH) as its October 2020 "Stock to Study" and Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) as its "Undervalued Stock" for investors' informational and educational use.

"In times of extraordinary economic upheaval such as those caused by the pandemic, it is especially important to rely on tried-and-true analytic methods for making prudent investment decisions," said Ken Zendel, CEO of BetterInvesting / National Association of Investors Corp. "The Committee recommends the investing public utilize these methods to find and select stocks with superior potential for profitable growth."

Check BetterInvesting's October issue for more details about the committee's latest stock selections. Go to the trial version of BetterInvesting's online tools to study the investment potential of UnitedHealth Group and Intel by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip S. Dano, CFA; and Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors Corporation (NAIC), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting is dedicated to providing unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools in order to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to both individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org.

