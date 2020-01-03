BetterInvesting Magazine Releases March Stock To Study And Undervalued Stock Choices For Investors' Informational And Educational Use

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Honeywell (NYSE: HON) as its March 2020 "Stock to Study" and WestRock (NYSE: WRK) as its March 2020 "Undervalued Stock" for investors' informational and educational use.

"The committee selected Honeywell for its reasonable valuation and refocusing on profitable business," said Sam Levine, CFA, CMT, acting executive editor of BetterInvesting Magazine. "For the Undervalued selection, the committee perceives WestRock as attractively priced given its unique position providing corrugated packaging to online retailers."

Check BetterInvesting's March issue for more details about these selections. Go to the trial version of BetterInvesting's online tools to study the investment potential of Facebook and Schlumberger by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip S. Dano, CFA; and Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors and are not intended as investment recommendations. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases.

About BetterInvesting

BetterInvesting is a national nonprofit organization that has been empowering individual investors since 1951. Founded in Detroit, the association (formerly known as National Association of Investors Corporation) was borne of the conviction that anyone can become a successful long-term investor by following common-sense investing practices. BetterInvesting has helped more than 5 million people become better, more informed investors by providing webinars, in-person events, easy-to-use online tools for analyzing stocks, a monthly magazine and a community of volunteers and like-minded investors. For more information about BetterInvesting, visit its website at www.betterinvesting.org or call toll free (877) 275-6242.

