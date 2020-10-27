Bettermeant Health and Vida Health Partner to Provide Best-in-Class Mental Health Capabilities for U.S. Service Members and Dependents

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vida Health is launching a new partnership with Bettermeant Health to provide thousands of U.S. military personnel with Vida's best-in-class mental health solutions to address resilience as well as stress, sleep, depression, and anxiety. This partnership reinforces the military's commitment to providing innovative, clinically proven healthcare services to military personnel.

Bettermeant Health

"The men and women of our armed forces are some of the best our country has to offer, and we're excited to be able to support them," said Vida Health Founder and CEO Stephanie Tilenius. "Mental health is now rightfully recognized as a serious health condition like high blood pressure or diabetes. Through this partnership with Bettermeant Health, our service members and their dependents will get immediate access to best-in-class digital programs, including therapy, for subclinical and clinical mental health struggles. We are not only improving access to care but also reducing the stigma and helping to get people to the care they need."

The partnership, which will go live in early 2021, will begin by providing Vida's full mental health offering to members of the military health systems, starting with the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army. Bettermeant Health will make Vida's services accessible on its app and web-based platform directly to service members who are covered by the services. Vida's on demand mental health covers the full spectrum of subclinical to clinical mental health disorders from stress management and resilience to depression and anxiety. Vida also provides access to care navigators if members need an offline referral or medication management.

A recent study published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Medical Internet Research found that after six months of participation in Vida's mental health program, patients had an average depression reduction of 61%. A similar pattern of improvement was found for anxiety, with a 55% reduction after nine months.

"Bettermeant Health's partnership with Vida health is incredibly exciting as it connects Americans in need with solutions that produce measurable results with greater reach from the safety and convenience of their own homes," said Ahmed 'Eddie' Qureshi, Founder of Bettermeant Health. "Bettermeant health is continuing to push the envelope of providing best-in-class digital health solutions directly to the patients who need them, across America."

