Bettermeant Health Awarded Contract by US Air Force to Expand Access to Personalized Mental Health Capabilities and Greater Patient Advocacy for Air Force Personnel

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bettermeant Health was awarded a contract through AFWERX, a group of United States Air Force innovators connecting service members to solutions, for continuing to build personalization capabilities using AI/ML for existing mental healthcare infrastructure.

The healthcare processes for accessing mental health are just as taxing as physical health but also include added stigma.

"At Bettermeant Health, we are passionate about improving the quality of life and health care for both active duty personnel and veterans. With this award the Air Force has shown confidence in the exciting opportunities our digital solutions will offer," said Steve Ganyard, Board Member at Bettermeant Health and veteran. Bettermeant Health is leveraging their web and app-based digital healthcare platform to provide greater access to mental health capabilities for service members and their dependents. Some of these care options are becoming commonplace in Silicon Valley but have not yet become ubiquitous in the rest of the country.

Ahmed 'Eddie' Qureshi, Founder of Bettermeant Health said, "It is an honor to help the brave men and women who continue to protect the rest of us and we hope to continue to expand these capabilities beyond just the Air Force to all Military Health Systems."

The need for additional capabilities and remote access options has become abundantly clear with the pandemic. Through working closely with the US Air Force, service members, and their partners in digital health, Bettermeant Health will continue to build the next-generation infrastructure for mental health. As more members join the platform the more powerful and widespread the platform's personalization healthcare capabilities will become.

