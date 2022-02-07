Betterware de México Achieves Fitwel One Star Rating for Betterware's Campus and Award for its Sustainable Bonds Issued in 2021

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (Nasdaq: BWMX) ("Betterware" or the "Company"), announced today that it had achieved Fitwel® certification for its Betterware Campus, its national distribution center located in the outskirts of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

This certification demonstrates Betterware's commitment to improving the well-being of its collaborators by implementing health-promoting design and operational strategies.

Additionally, the Company announced that Betterware's BWMX 21X and BWMX 21-2X bonds issued in August 2021 for 1,500,000,000 MXN, have received an award as the First Corporate Sustainable Bonds of a consumer goods company issued in Mexico, within the framework of the Green, Social and Sustainable Bond Awards 2020-2021, organized by the Green Finance Advisory Council in Mexico (Consejo Consultivo de Finanzas Verdes).

Luis G. Campos, Executive Chairman of Betterware's Board, stated: "We are delighted that our Betterware Campus achieved the Fitwel certification, and we are equally pleased to receive the prize for the First Corporate Sustainable Bond of a consumer goods company in Mexico. This certification and award demonstrate our commitment to sustainability and our priority on providing a safe and collaborative environment for those working in our offices and distribution center. We will continue to work on delivering efficacious and innovative products, while focusing the allocation of capital to areas that are good for consumers and the environment."

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is the leading direct-to-consumer company in Mexico focused on creating innovative products that solve specific needs regarding organization, practicality, space saving and hygiene within the household. Betterware's wide product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen, commuting, laundry and cleaning, as well as other categories that include products and solutions for every corner of the household.

The Company has a differentiated two-tier network of distributors and associates that sell their products through twelve catalogues per year. All products are designed by the Company and under the Betterware brand name through its different sources of product innovation. The Company's state-of-the-art infrastructure allows it to safely and timely deliver its products to every part of the country, backed by the strategic location of its national distribution center. Today, the Company distributes its products in Mexico and Guatemala, and has plans of additional international expansion.

Supported by its asset light business model and its three strategic pillars of Product Innovation, Business Intelligence and Technology, Betterware has been able to achieve sustainable double-digit growth rates by successfully expanding its household penetration and share of wallet.

About Fitwel and the Center for Active Design

In just three years, Fitwel has become the leading global health certification system, seeing a dramatic uptick in use, with 80% growth in certifications annually. Generated by expert analysis of over 5,600 academic research studies, Fitwel is implementing a vision for a healthier future where all buildings and communities are enhanced to strengthen health and well-being. Fitwel was created by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. General Services Administration. The Center for Active Design, a global not-for-profit organization, was selected as the licensed operator of Fitwel, charged with expanding Fitwel to the global market.

About Consejo Consultivo de Finanzas Verdes (CCFV)

It is a representative body of the Mexican financial sector that seeks to promote the financing of projects and investment assets that generate environmental and social benefits, through the creation of capacities, the development of financial vehicles and the preparation of recommendations and proposals to promote the objectives of sustainable development. https://www.ccfv.mx/

SOURCE Betterware de Mexico