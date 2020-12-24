Betterware de Mexico Launches New Web Marketing Site

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterware de México S.A.B. de C.V. ("Betterware") (NASDAQ: BWMX), the leading direct-to-consumer company in Mexico that focuses on the home organization and solutions segment with a two-tier distribution model, today announced the launch of its transformational web marketing site. The new platform is expected to accelerate the Company's strategy to broaden its customer reach to further drive sales as it enables direct access and connectivity to consumers by its 58,600 distributors and 1.2 million associates.

The platform has several features that provide customers, distributors and associates with an easy user experience and enhanced connectivity: including: (i) Flexible payment options with customers having the ability to purchase with cash, a preferred method in the regions the Company operates, as well as by credit card; (ii) Greater access to consumers by the Company's distributors and associates. Customers utilizing the web platform are connected directly with a local distributor to complete the purchase and distributors and associates are able to provide interested customers with their direct contact information to facilitate future transactions; and (iii) Increased customer lifetime value as distributors are powered with customer data that can be leveraged to drive repeat orders and additional category purchases. This ultimately gives the distributor and associate full benefits of the sale and future opportunities, while increasing their sales and earnings potential.

"The launch of our new web marketing site is yet another milestone as we continue to execute upon our four pillars: Market Penetration, Geographic Expansion, Category Expansion, and Business Intelligence and Technology Investments," said Andres Campos, Chief Executive Officer. "We have been focused on expanding our capabilities to reach more customers through our direct-to-consumer model. This new site achieves our objective allowing us to bridge the gap between customers and distributors, while attracting new consumers to our brand and product offerings by easily connecting them with our distributor network and associates."

The site launched, which launched in early December can be accessed at: www.betterware.com.mx.

About Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V.

Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is a leading direct-to-consumer selling company in Mexico, whose CAGR 2003-2019 was 20%. Focused on the home organization and solutions segment, Betterware's wide product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories.

Supported by its top-class business intelligence and data analytics units, which provides daily monitoring of key metrics and product intelligence, Betterware has been able to achieve sustainable double-digit growth rates by successfully expanding its market penetration driven by its almost 59,000 distributors and 1.1 million associates network.

Its state-of-the-art infrastructure allows it to safely and timely deliver its products to every part of the country, backed by the strategic location of its distribution center.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "should", "would", "plan", "predict", "potential", "seem", "seek," "future," "outlook", and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. The reader should understand that the results obtained may differ from the projections contained in this document, as past results in no way offer any guarantee of future performance. For this reason, the Company assumes no responsibility for any indirect factors or elements beyond its control that might occur inside Mexico or abroad and which might affect the outcome of these projections.

SOURCE Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V.