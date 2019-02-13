Betterworks Announces Program Insights Visualization Features to Empower HR Teams to Make Data-driven Decisions About Workforce Performance

These insights are brought to life through intuitive visualizations that allow HR and business leaders to quickly and accurately make strategic, data-driven talent decisions, and inform and optimize such business-critical activities as:

Monitoring cross-functional goal alignment and progress;

Identifying, motivating and retaining top talent;

Identifying managers or team members needing additional support or coaching;

Quickly assessing program adoption and performance across departments and teams;

Driving adoption of the full suite of Continuous Performance Management tools throughout organizations of any size or complexity

"Historically, HR leaders haven't had the access they needed to the insights required to optimize their performance management programs to deliver business results," said Doug Dennerline, chief executive officer at Betterworks. "With HR now spearheading delivery of an employee experience that needs to maximize motivation and sustain competitive advantage, those insights are needed more than ever. Our latest analytics innovation now provides instant access to powerful visualizations that make goal and performance data immediately actionable."

Program Insights grants Betterworks' customers instant access to actionable insights into the entire range of activities comprising their continuous performance program, which can be viewed through an organization-wide lens or focused to drill down to departments, managers, teams and even individuals to quickly identify where to focus attention.

"The features and visualizations from the new Program Insights functionality provide us with easier access to the data generated from our performance management practice," said Heather King, Manager, Human Resources at Acquia who participated in the customer Beta test. "We've used Betterworks for about two years now, and this new feature is a key enhancement to one of our core people platforms."

After extensive Beta testing with multiple global companies, including several Fortune 500 enterprises, Program Insights is now available to all Betterworks customers as part of their existing subscription package and can be activated upon request.

About Betterworks

Betterworks® is HR software to align, develop and activate your workforce for business growth. Organizations are able to replace outdated, ineffective, universally loathed annual review processes with powerful Continuous Performance Management® programs that help managers be better at the goal alignment, feedback, coaching and development conversations necessary to inspire and motivate the entire workforce to collectively achieve an organization's top priorities today and be ready for tomorrow's challenges.

