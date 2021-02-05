Betting-Super-Bowl.com Predicts Super Bowl 55 Will Be Most-Watched and Wagered-On Super Bowl Event in Online History - America's First Socially Distant Super Bowl

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Betting-Super-Bowl.com (BSB – https://www.betting-super-bowl.com/) recently announced its latest odds for this year's Super Bowl LV game, placing the Kansas City Chiefs as the favorite to win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With this year's event being the first socially distant Super Bowl in NFL history, it is also sure to be the most wagered-on sports game in internet history as well. The players are ready, the stage is set, and the show will begin on February 7, with BSB watching every second of the action. BSB will continue to keep gamers updated, regularly providing futures odds so that legal online betters may enjoy the upcoming spectacle.

BSB: Super Bowl LV – The Showdown Begins

The Players: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

When: Sunday, February 7th, 2021

Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Halftime Show: Featuring The Weeknd

Current Odds of Winning: The Kansas City Chiefs are -3 Point Super Bowl 2021 favorites over the +3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Any number of pregame decisions or last-minute pregame events could still affect the outcome though. Keeping an eye on BSB for the latest news is always the best preparation bet that gamers can make.

BSB: Live Super Bowl LV Prop Bets

BSB always offers a variety of before-the-game and during-the-game Live Betting and prop bets. Some examples include:

MVP Winner: The winner of the Super Bowl MVP award, giving honors to the player on the winning team who had the biggest impact on the game. The award usually goes to the quarterback of the winning team, so odds are either Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady .

The winner of the Super Bowl MVP award, giving honors to the player on the winning team who had the biggest impact on the game. The award usually goes to the quarterback of the winning team, so odds are either or . Coin Toss : One of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets, the coin toss has had millions of dollars wagered on it over the years. In Super Bowl history, the coin toss has been tails 29 times and heads 25 times. So betting on tails is the best option this year, though conventional wisdom still puts a typical coin toss at an even 50/50 split.

: One of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets, the coin toss has had millions of dollars wagered on it over the years. In Super Bowl history, the coin toss has been tails 29 times and heads 25 times. So betting on tails is the best option this year, though conventional wisdom still puts a typical coin toss at an even 50/50 split. Roger Goodell Appearances: A popular prop bet for the Super Bowl centers on the NFL commissioner. Always in attendance at each Super Bowl, Roger is usually shown on T.V. at least once during the game. This year though, some bets place his possible appearances as high as two or three.

There are plenty of prop bets available, and BSB will feature information related to each as the game gets closer.

BSB: Only the Best and Most Trusted Online Sportsbooks

With links to the most popular, reviewed and vetted sportsbook sites available, BSB always helps fans choose the best venue for their gaming interests. Offering free information and up-to-the minute odds, BSB showcases leading sites that contain sign-up bonuses and percentages to help boost initial funding. Each sportsbook location also hosts live betting, prop bets, articles on betting topics of interest, and many other fun perks. And BSB regularly provides other important information, like a list of which states are currently banned from playing on GT Bets and Bovada.

About Betting-Super-Bowl.com

A division of SSQ Enterprises, Betting Super Bowl (BSB) was founded in 2008 and is a Super Bowl preview website based out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The site contains useful data intended to help inform NFL watchers, in addition to providing helpful links for various legal online betting venues and sportsbooks. BSB routinely provides futures odds for the Super Bowl, early wagering lines, and weekly picks during the regular NFL season. BSB is an exclusive partner of Mybookie.ag and GT Bets.

Learn more at: https://www.betting-super-bowl.com/

