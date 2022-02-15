BettorView Promotes Javier Vargas to Company President, Dae Son to CRO

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BettorView announced today industry leader Javier Vargas as the company's new President, as well as the newest member of its Board of Directors. The sports betting marketing and in-venue technology company is the only one of its kind in the industry, powered by its patented in-venue digital signage technology, decades of gaming, hospitality, and affiliate marketing expertise, and a nationwide team of brand ambassadors. BettorView achieved record revenues in 2021.

Javier Vargas promoted to President of BettorView

BettorView's new president Javier Vargas previously served as the company's Chief Operations Officer. While successfully navigating the company throughout the pandemic, Javier led the effort to re-establish the company's product/market fit, secured major partnerships and quadrupled the size of the company. In his new role, Vargas will continue to position BettorView for another year of record revenue, targeting 100% Y-o-Y growth. In his time as a veteran of the iGaming industry, including 5+ years at DraftKings, he has served as a team-builder, driver of scalable and profitable business strategies, and is a valued partner to a wide array of companies in the sports and sports betting industries.

"In the nearly three decades that I have worked in the gambling industry, I have had the opportunity to collaborate with many great leaders. A true leader has the ability to drive process and people. Javier has shown a tremendous ability to excel in both areas. There is no one in whom have more confidence than Javier to take BettorView to the next phase of success." - Seth Schorr, CEO and Co-Founder of BettorView

BettorView's patented technology is the only multichannel plug-and-play solution of its kind in the gaming space, bringing sports betting content to venues nationwide. Upon joining BettorView in 2020, Vargas partnered with Schorr and the rest of the company's leadership. Together, they pursued a vision that supported the patented technology in order to reach sports fans across as many touchpoints as possible, regardless of device or location. The company's on-screen touch technology would ultimately be complemented by its brand ambassador activations, as well as its digital content marketing strategy, which collectively crystallized the vision. The BettorView platform launched in 2019 in partnership with national hospitality chains, independent bars, and professional sports teams, and is now delivered to more than 1,000 venues and screens across the country.

"Javier has an ability to quickly identify what is important in a business relationship. He wastes no time in his communications and decisions, and his ability to have a long term vision for BettorView's growth makes him the perfect President. We as a Board and Company are lucky to have him as a partner." – Seth Berger, BettorView Board Member and Managing Director of Sixers Innovation Lab.

The company's board of directors also approved the promotion of Dae Son to Chief Revenue Officer. Son previously served as the Vice President of marketing at The Action Network and William Hill. He has also worked with Kitara Media and DraftKings, where he led player acquisition processes during high growth, go-to-market phases. Upon joining BettorView in November 2020, Son was immediately integral to the formation of BettorView's digital marketing and brand ambassador channels. In his new position, Son will work with Vargas to accelerate BettorView's revenue growth. Additionally, Son will continue strengthening the BettorView brand with the creation of a true omnichannel experience that improves customer engagement across its in-venue and digital channels, and continue demonstrating his value as one of the top marketers and strategic thinkers in the industry.

Schorr, Vargas, Son, and the rest of the BettorView leadership team are excited to propel the business into 2022. The company has already exceeded targets for January and the Super Bowl.

Learn more: Visit www.bettorview.com, or email [email protected]

About BettorView

BettorView is the only multichannel solution of its kind in the gaming space, providing on-screen touch technology, brand ambassador activations and digital content marketing to sports fans nationwide.

Media contact:

Haidy Elhatw

[email protected]

702-834-7766

SOURCE BettorView