Betty Erazo's New Book Felicidad: ¿Evolución O Escape? A Riveting Account Of A Woman's Eventful Journey That Inspires Contemplation And Wisdom

Betty Erazo said this about her book: " Felicidad: ¿Evolución o Escape? is a novel that tells the story of a girl named Felicidad. The story oscillates between the search for happiness, flight, and constant struggle to survive and be herself. It is an entertaining narrative where the main character relates to the other actors in the novel in a close and difficult way; there are tragic, joyous, doubtful events, sudden changes, etc., in the background. The novel leaves a questioning that seems to be the core of work: Does happiness evolve or run away from itself? Each reader must respond to such objection based on the analysis of the scenarios and events that Felicidad experienced. Therefore, the novel requires a careful and calm reading."

Published by Page Publishing, Betty Erazo's new book Betty Erazo engages readers by sharing evoking perspectives of a search for the true meaning of happiness and freedom amid challenges that births insights that unveil life's purpose despite its capriciousness.

Consumers who wish to understand the essence of genuine joy and how they can learn to pursue by partaking a woman's resolute trails in life can purchase Felicidad: ¿Evolución o Escape? in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Goggle Play, or Barnes and Noble.

