Beverage Can Ends Market Size to Grow by USD 438.78 million | Increased Need for Metal Cans to Drive Growth | Technavio

Market Scope

The beverage can ends market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Landscape

The beverage can ends market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying both organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Various vendors operating in the market are competing on factors such as product portfolio and price. The competition in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to product portfolio expansion, innovations in technology for enhancing recyclability, and the development of products to ensure customer convenience in the use of metal cans.

Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Can Ends Packaging Ltd., CAN-PACK SA, Crown Holdings Inc., Envases Universales de Mexico SAPI de CV, Helvetia Packaging AG, Mahmood Saeed Beverage Cans & Ends Industry Company Ltd., Novelis Inc., and Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. among others. are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Material:

aluminum:



The aluminum segment will have a significant market share growth during the forecast period.





Aluminum is preferred for manufacturing beverage can ends. It is durable, lightweight, recyclable, and temperature-reliable and provides strength to beverage cans. Moreover, it can be stored and handled easily as aluminum packaging is lightweight.



Steel

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute to 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the increased need for metal cans. If we look at the country-wise market growth, the US and Canada will be the key countries in the region during the forecast period.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Beverage Can Ends Market

Market Driver:

Increased need for metal cans:

Metal packaging offers several advantages throughout the supply chain. This type of packaging has high sealing properties to restrict the flow of gases and is less prone to breakage during transit. They can also be used in fast-processing environments or at varying temperatures owing to their properties.

Market Trend:

Development of innovative beverage can ends:

The manufacturers of beverage can ends are introducing new and innovative packaging. This helps them in terms of marketing and brand recognition. The manufacturers provide a wide range of user-friendly, colored, incised, and embossed pull-tab ends. For instance, Crown's 360 End beverage can ends are the first beverage cans with full aperture end.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist beverage can ends market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the beverage can ends market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the beverage can ends market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of beverage can ends market vendors

Beverage Can Ends Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.02% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 438.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.87 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Can Ends Packaging Ltd., CAN-PACK SA, Crown Holdings Inc., Envases Universales de Mexico SAPI de CV, Helvetia Packaging AG, Mahmood Saeed Beverage Cans & Ends Industry Company Ltd., Novelis Inc., and Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Meta; and Glass Containers Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Material

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Material - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Material

5.3 Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Aluminum - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Steel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Steel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Steel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Material

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

9.3 Industry risks

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.4 Competitive landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ardagh Group SA

Exhibit 43: Ardagh Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 44: Ardagh Group SA - Business segments



Exhibit 45:Ardagh Group SA - Key news



Exhibit 46: Ardagh Group SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: Ardagh Group SA - Segment focus

10.4 Ball Corp.

Exhibit 48: Ball Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Ball Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 50:Ball Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 51: Ball Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Ball Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Can Ends Packaging Ltd.

Exhibit 53: Can Ends Packaging Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Can Ends Packaging Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 55: Can Ends Packaging Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 CAN-PACK SA

Exhibit 56: CAN-PACK SA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 57: CAN-PACK SA - Product and service

- Product and service

Exhibit 58: CAN-PACK SA - Key offerings

10.7 Crown Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 59: Crown Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Crown Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Crown Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Crown Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Envases Universales de Mexico SAPI de CV

10.9 Helvetia Packaging AG

Exhibit 66: Helvetia Packaging AG - Overview



Exhibit 67: Helvetia Packaging AG - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Helvetia Packaging AG - Key offerings

10.10 Mahmood Saeed Beverage Cans & Ends Industry Company Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Mahmood Saeed Beverage Cans & Ends Industry Company Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Mahmood Saeed Beverage Cans & Ends Industry Company Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Mahmood Saeed Beverage Cans & Ends Industry Company Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Novelis Inc.

Exhibit 72: Novelis Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Novelis Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 74:Novelis Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 75: Novelis Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Novelis Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 79:Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 80: Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology



Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 85: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

