Beverage Can Ends Market Size to Grow by USD 438.78 million | Increased Need for Metal Cans to Drive Growth | Technavio

Jun 10, 2022, 02:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverage can ends are sealings placed at the end of metal cans to enclose the packaged beverage and prevent spilling. These products are made up of metals such as aluminum and steel.
The latest report on the beverage can ends market by Technavio infers that the increased need for metal cans is driving this market, resulting in the market growth of USD 438.78 million from 2020 to 2025.
Read additional information about the market. View a sample report.
Market Scope
The beverage can ends market report covers the following areas:
- Beverage Can Ends Market size
- Beverage Can Ends Market trends
- Beverage Can Ends Market industry analysis
Vendor Landscape
The beverage can ends market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying both organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Various vendors operating in the market are competing on factors such as product portfolio and price. The competition in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to product portfolio expansion, innovations in technology for enhancing recyclability, and the development of products to ensure customer convenience in the use of metal cans.
Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Can Ends Packaging Ltd., CAN-PACK SA, Crown Holdings Inc., Envases Universales de Mexico SAPI de CV, Helvetia Packaging AG, Mahmood Saeed Beverage Cans & Ends Industry Company Ltd., Novelis Inc., and Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. among others. are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.
Learn more about the market's vendor landscape highlights
Key Market Segmentation
- Segmentation by Material:
- aluminum:
- The aluminum segment will have a significant market share growth during the forecast period.
- Aluminum is preferred for manufacturing beverage can ends. It is durable, lightweight, recyclable, and temperature-reliable and provides strength to beverage cans. Moreover, it can be stored and handled easily as aluminum packaging is lightweight.
- Steel
Request a Sample of this report for more highlights on the market segments.
Regional Market Outlook
North America will contribute to 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the increased need for metal cans. If we look at the country-wise market growth, the US and Canada will be the key countries in the region during the forecast period.
Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share
Latest Trends and Drivers in the Beverage Can Ends Market
- Market Driver:
- Increased need for metal cans:
Metal packaging offers several advantages throughout the supply chain. This type of packaging has high sealing properties to restrict the flow of gases and is less prone to breakage during transit. They can also be used in fast-processing environments or at varying temperatures owing to their properties.
- Market Trend:
- Development of innovative beverage can ends:
The manufacturers of beverage can ends are introducing new and innovative packaging. This helps them in terms of marketing and brand recognition. The manufacturers provide a wide range of user-friendly, colored, incised, and embossed pull-tab ends. For instance, Crown's 360 End beverage can ends are the first beverage cans with full aperture end.
Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our sample report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist beverage can ends market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the beverage can ends market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the beverage can ends market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of beverage can ends market vendors
Related Reports:
Labels Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Beverage Can Ends Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.02%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 438.78 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
0.87
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Can Ends Packaging Ltd., CAN-PACK SA, Crown Holdings Inc., Envases Universales de Mexico SAPI de CV, Helvetia Packaging AG, Mahmood Saeed Beverage Cans & Ends Industry Company Ltd., Novelis Inc., and Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Meta; and Glass Containers Market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Material
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Material - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Material
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Material
- 5.3 Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Aluminum - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Steel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Steel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Steel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Material
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Material
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 22: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- 9.3 Industry risks
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
- 9.4 Competitive landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Ardagh Group SA
- Exhibit 43: Ardagh Group SA - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Ardagh Group SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 45:Ardagh Group SA - Key news
- Exhibit 46: Ardagh Group SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 47: Ardagh Group SA - Segment focus
- 10.4 Ball Corp.
- Exhibit 48: Ball Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 49: Ball Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 50:Ball Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 51: Ball Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 52: Ball Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Can Ends Packaging Ltd.
- Exhibit 53: Can Ends Packaging Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Can Ends Packaging Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 55: Can Ends Packaging Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 CAN-PACK SA
- Exhibit 56: CAN-PACK SA - Overview
- Exhibit 57: CAN-PACK SA - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: CAN-PACK SA - Key offerings
- 10.7 Crown Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 59: Crown Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Crown Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Crown Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Crown Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Envases Universales de Mexico SAPI de CV
- 10.9 Helvetia Packaging AG
- Exhibit 66: Helvetia Packaging AG - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Helvetia Packaging AG - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: Helvetia Packaging AG - Key offerings
- 10.10 Mahmood Saeed Beverage Cans & Ends Industry Company Ltd.
- Exhibit 69: Mahmood Saeed Beverage Cans & Ends Industry Company Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Mahmood Saeed Beverage Cans & Ends Industry Company Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: Mahmood Saeed Beverage Cans & Ends Industry Company Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Novelis Inc.
- Exhibit 72: Novelis Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Novelis Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74:Novelis Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 75: Novelis Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Novelis Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.
- Exhibit 77: Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79:Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 80: Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 83: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 85: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article