Beverage Cans Market by Material Type, Beverage Type, Structure and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Beverage Cans Market by Material Type (Aluminium, Steel, and PET), Beverage Type (Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Water), Structure (2-Piece and 3-Piece), & Region (NA, APAC, EUR, SA, and RoW) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The beverage cans market is estimated at USD 23.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, to reach USD 31.2 billion by 2026.

Globalization and the free movement of products are increasing. Therefore, packaged material requires longer shelf life, along with monitoring food safety and quality based upon international standards.

The recycling properties of raw materials such as aluminium and steel also help in providing sustainable packaging. These factors have helped in the growth of the beverage cans market.

Aluminium is estimated to account for the largest share in 2021 for beverage cans based on the material type segment

Aluminium is 100% recyclable and contains 35% of recycled content. The rise in demand for sustainability and awareness regarding the environment have been propelling the demand for aluminium cans as packaging options for beverages. Further, the aluminium body offers different graphic designs to grab greater customer attention. It can be moulded in an infinite number of shapes. It can tolerate temperatures ranging from 40 degrees Celsius to 350 degrees Celsius. Aluminium cans have a better carbon footprint than other packaging materials used in the food & beverage industry. These factors have significantly contributed to the growing use of aluminium cans in the beverage cans market.

The non-alcoholic beverage category of the beverage type will hold the largest share in the beverage cans market along with growing at one of the fastest rate

Carbonated soft drinks contain carbonated water, vapour, colour, sweeteners, and preservatives. The rise in the production of carbonated soft drinks has resulted in the dominance of the non-alcoholic beverage segment. Moreover, sports and energy drinks play an important role in an athlete's life. These drinks contain carbohydrates in the form of sugar, electrolytes, proteins, vitamins, and caffeine. Thus, increase in consumption of these drinks have help the non-alcoholic beverage segment to drive the beverage cans market.

Europe is expected to hold a significant share in the beverage cans market globally

Europe is one of the leading regions, notable for the consumption of different types of beverages. The market for cans for beverages is projected to witness robust growth in the European region during the forecast period. Countries such as Spain, France, the UK, and Italy are among the leading producers of beverages. The European beverage cans market is driven by the high consumption of alcoholic beverages such as beer. According to the European Commission, the beverage industry is the largest revenue-generating industry in the region. France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and Spain are the largest beverage producers in terms of turnover. Convenient packaging for beverages is important to attain the consumers' interest. These factors are fueling the growth of beverage cans market in Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Market

4.2 North America Beverage Cans Market, by Material and Application

4.3 Beverage Cans Market, by Material Type and Region

4.4 Beverage Cans Market, by Key Country

4.5 Beverage Can Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.3.1 Increasing Population Density

5.3.2 Effects of Rapid Urbanization on Can-Based Formats

5.3.3 Drivers

5.3.3.1 Recyclability Factor of Beverage Cans That Allow Multiple Uses

5.3.3.2 Increase in Popularity of Energy and Sports Drinks

5.3.3.3 Convenience Factors Spurring Innovations in Can Manufacturing

5.3.4 Restraints

5.3.4.1 Saturated Markets for Cans in the Developed Regions

5.3.4.2 Consumer Shift Toward Alternative Options of Packaging

5.3.5 Opportunities

5.3.5.1 Portable Nature of Cans Makes Them More User-Friendly

5.3.5.2 Emerging Economies Offer High-Growth Potential

5.3.6 Challenges

5.3.6.1 High Usage of Plastic for Packaging due to Lower Cost

5.3.6.2 Growth in the Trend of Biodegradable Packaging

5.3.7 COVID-19 Impact Analysis: (Market Dynamics)

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pricing Analysis

6.2.1 Average Selling Price Trend, by Material Type, 2016-2020

6.3 Trade Analysis

6.4 Patent Analysis

6.4.1 List of Major Patents Pertaining to Recycling and Processing of Beverage Cans and Overall Ecosystem (2018-2020)

6.5 YC-YCC Shift

6.6 Technology Analysis

6.7 Analysis for Beverages

6.7.1 Flow-Though Sortation

6.7.2 Voice Technology

6.7.3 IIOT

6.8 Analysis for Cans

6.8.1 Intuitive Opening

6.8.2 Enhancing the Beverage

6.8.3 Increasing Convenience

6.9 Value Chain

6.10 Ecosystem and Supply Chain for Beverage Cans

6.10.1 Manufacturers

6.10.2 Raw Material Suppliers

6.10.3 End-User Companies

6.10.4 Supply Chain Analysis

6.10.5 Smooth Procurement of Raw Materials

6.10.6 Apt Distribution Channel to Reduce Demand-Supply Gap

6.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.11.1 Beverage Cans Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.11.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.11.1.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.11.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.11.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.11.1.5 Degree of Competition

6.12 Case Study Analysis: The Beverage Cans Market

6.13 Regulations

6.13.1 Introduction

6.13.2 North America

6.13.2.1 Us Environmental Protection Agency: New Source Performance Standards, Section 111

6.13.2.2 Us Aluminum Association

6.13.3 Europe

6.13.3.1 The European Commission Acts as the Regulatory Body for Packaging Solutions in the Food & Beverage Segment

6.13.3.2 The Packaging (Producer Responsibility Regulations) and Essential Requirements Regulations

6.13.3.3 Federal Environment Agency: Germany

6.13.4 Asia-Pacific

6.13.4.1 General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection, and Quarantine

6.13.4.2 Japanese Packaging Recycling Act

7 Beverage Cans Market, by Material Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 COVID-19 Impact Analysis-Material Type

7.3 Aluminum

7.3.1 Aluminum's 100% Recyclable Advantages Preferred by the Beverage Industry

7.4 Steel

7.4.1 Percent of Global Beverage Can Manufacturers Preferring Aluminum as the Material Cans, Resulting in the Drop in the Demand for Steel

7.5 Pet

7.5.1 Share of Pet is Slow in Beverage Cans

8 Beverage Cans Market, by Beverage Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 COVID-19 Impact Analysis-Beverage Type

8.3 Alcoholic Beverages

8.3.1 Popularity of Canned Beer is the Major Driving Factor for Metal Cans in the Alcoholic Beverages Segment

8.4 Non-Alcoholic Beverages

8.4.1 Cans Make Soft Drinks Easier to Carry

8.5 Water

8.5.1 Cans with Attractive Prints Gaining Traction in the Sparkling and Functional Water Segment

9 Beverage Cans Market, by Structure

9.1 Introduction

9.2 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

9.3 2-Piece Cans

9.3.1 Growth in Demand for 2-Piece Cans due to Their Economic Stability in the Market

9.4 3-Piece Cans

9.4.1 Critical Growth Potential for 3-Piece Cans Despite Their Low Usage in the Past

10 Beverage Cans Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Beverage Can Market, by Region

10.3 North America

10.4 Europe

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.6 South America

10.7 Rest of the World (Row)

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Player Strategies

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.4 Company Revenue Analysis

11.5 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Companies

11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players): Overall Market

11.6.1 Stars

11.6.2 Emerging Leaders

11.6.3 Pervasive

11.6.4 Participants

11.6.5 Product Footprint

11.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Startups/SMEs)

11.7.1 Progressive Companies

11.7.2 Responsive Companies

11.7.3 Dynamic Companies

11.7.4 Starting Blocks

11.8 Deals and Other Developments

11.8.1 Deals

11.8.2 Other Developments

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Crown Holdings, Inc.

12.1.2 Ardagh Group S.A.

12.1.3 CPMC Holdings Limited

12.1.4 Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.

12.1.5 Can-One Berhad

12.1.6 Can-Pack S.A.

12.1.7 Ball Corporation

12.1.8 Envases Universales

12.1.9 Universal Can Corporation

12.1.10 Interpack Group Inc

12.2 Startup/SMEs

12.2.1 Gz Industries

12.2.2 Showa Denko K.K.

12.2.3 Swan Industries (Thailand) Limited

12.2.4 Nampak Bevcan Limited

12.2.5 The Olayan Group

12.2.6 Techpack Solutions Co. Ltd.

12.2.7 Baosteel Group

12.2.8 Bikaner Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

12.2.9 Daiwa Can

12.2.10 Ceylon Beverage Can (Pvt.) Ltd.

13 Adjacent & Related Markets

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/owy2ku



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

