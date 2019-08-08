Beverage category ripe with opportunity through driving takeout occasions and offering a variety of innovative options, Technomic finds in new study

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverages have always played a significant role in foodservice and the category is continuously evolving. Technomic's recently released Away-from-Home Beverage Study covers how consumer demands and business conditions have shifted within the past few years.

"Beverage growth has outpaced that of foodservice within the past few years thanks to innovative options such as nitro coffee, plant-based milks and other alternative beverages entering this space," explains David Henkes, principal at Technomic. "Although challenges like third-party delivery are encroaching on beverage occasions, the category has a lot of opportunities available through offering a wide variety of innovative beverage options to their guests."

The 2019 Away-from-Home Beverage Study is part of Technomic's Away-from-Home Beverage Navigator Program. Learn more about the study and program here: https://www.technomic.com/available-studies/multi-client-studies/away-from-home-beverage

Key takeaways from the report include:

40% of consumers will not purchase any beverage or will leave an operation if their preferred beverage is not available

Overall, away-from-home beverages grew about 4.1% over the past few years, slightly above foodservice growth

59% of total beverage sales are coming from just three segments: quick-service restaurants, coffee cafes and full-service restaurants

The 2019 Away-from-Home Beverage Study serves as a guide for food and beverage professionals to measure the size of the industry and category, understand path to purchase, uncover unmet needs and develop and grow beverage strategies. Research components of this report include consumer and operator surveys, qualitative research with 40 foodservice operators and interviews with major chains, distributors and beverage suppliers.

