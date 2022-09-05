Beverage Packaging Market Report by Technavio predicts USD 75.01 Bn growth -- Driven by rising consumption of bottled water

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The beverage packaging market has grown substantially over the years. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the beverage packaging market. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beverage Packaging Market 2021-2025

The report on the beverage packaging market by Technavio expects the market size to increase at a CAGR of 6% and register an incremental growth of USD 75.01 billion between 2020 and 2025. However, the growth forecast could be missed with the market growing slower than expected if the following factors come into play: growing opposition to the use of plastic bottles and the increasing number of campaigns to reduce alcohol consumption.

According to Technavio, the growth of the market is primarily driven by the rising consumption of bottled water.

Consumers worldwide are switching to bottled water from other less-healthy packaged drinks. In addition, rising awareness of waterborne diseases and the growing need for clean drinking water have further increased the demand for bottled water. To capitalize on the growing demand, beverage companies are expanding their product offerings through innovative packaging. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

"Growing adoption of PET packaging bottles in the alcoholic beverage industry and increasing demand for single-serve, multi-packs, and sustainable packaging will further accelerate the market growth," says an analyst at Technavio.

The global beverage packaging market is a fragmented market with the presence of many international players, such as Amcor, Ardagh Group, Ball, and Crown, DS Smith, Mondi Group, O-I Glass, Smurfit Kappa Group, Tetra Laval, and WestRock. One of the challenges in the global beverage packaging market is the availability of undifferentiated products such as standardized metal cans for beverages. Vendors in the global beverage packaging market are setting up plants and offices in different geographic locations, which will enable them to serve customers in that region effectively.

Some of the vendors are focusing on launching new variants of beverage packaging. Vendors offer customized solutions as well. However, the market is expected to have moderate growth, and the fixed cost associated with the development of beverage packaging is high. Hence, the threat of rivalry was moderate in 2020 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

The report breaks down the market into the following segments:

Material: rigid plastics, glass, metal, and others

Geography: APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

Based on the material, the rigid plastics segment is expected to create more revenue in the market. The segment consists of PET, polystyrene, and polypropylene (PP). These are increasingly preferred by end-users owing to various benefits compared to glass such as lightweight, shatterproof, and flexibility.

In terms of region, APAC will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 47% of the global market share. The regional market is mainly driven by the rising disposable income of the population and an increase in the average temperature.

The complete report on the global beverage packaging market offers detailed insights into the potential business segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Before making the purchase, we recommend reading our Sample PDF Report .

The beverage packaging market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast for the beverage packaging market through 2025?

Which are the best product segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the beverage packaging market?

What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the beverage packaging market growth?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the beverage packaging market?

Got more queries? Speak to our analyst now

Users who bought this report also purchased,

Beverage Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 75.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.92 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, Mondi Group, O-I Glass Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Tetra Laval International SA, and WestRock Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Metal and glass containers market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Material

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Material - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Material

5.3 Rigid plastics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Rigid plastics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Rigid plastics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Glass - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Metal - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Material

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 26: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 47: Amcor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 48: Amcor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Amcor Plc - Key news



Exhibit 50: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Ardagh Group SA

10.5 Ball Corp.

Exhibit 57: Ball Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Ball Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Ball Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 60: Ball Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Ball Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Crown Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 62: Crown Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Crown Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Crown Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 65: Crown Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Crown Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 DS Smith Plc

Exhibit 67: DS Smith Plc - Overview



Exhibit 68: DS Smith Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 69: DS Smith Plc - Key news



Exhibit 70: DS Smith Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: DS Smith Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Mondi Group

Exhibit 72: Mondi Group - Overview



Exhibit 73: Mondi Group - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Mondi Group - Key news



Exhibit 75: Mondi Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Mondi Group - Segment focus

10.9 O-I Glass Inc.

Exhibit 77: O-I Glass Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: O-I Glass Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: O-I Glass Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 80: O-I Glass Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: O-I Glass Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Exhibit 82: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 83: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 85: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Tetra Laval International SA

Exhibit 87: Tetra Laval International SA - Overview



Exhibit 88: Tetra Laval International SA - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Tetra Laval International SA - Key news



Exhibit 90: Tetra Laval International SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Tetra Laval International SA - Segment focus

10.12 WestRock Co.

Exhibit 92: WestRock Co. - Overview



Exhibit 93: WestRock Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: WestRock Co. - Key news



Exhibit 95: WestRock Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: WestRock Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 97: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 98: Research Methodology



Exhibit 99: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 100: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 101: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/beverage-packagingmarket

SOURCE Technavio