Beverage Premix Market to Hit $95 Billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the Beverage Premix Market value is anticipated to be over USD 95 billion by 2030, owing to several consumer and regional factors.

The demand for instant drinks is rising at a commendable rate due to factors such as rapidly changing lifestyle and dietary habits. As the percentage of the working population is growing every year, the demand for ready-to-consumer foods and instant beverages is increasing at an appreciable pace. This will bolster the consumption of beverage premixes. High rate of consumption for coffee in general will create many opportunities for premix companies to penetrate regional markets.

Australians, for example, consume around 37 million kilograms of coffee every year. This makes them one of the largest consumers of the beverage. Similar statistics across many development nations will accelerate the demand for instant coffee premixes. One of the major reasons behind the robust demand for beverage premixes among consumers is that they are much easier to store and carry. Many people carry premix packets so that preferred drunks can be consumed anytime, anywhere.

Beverage premix liquids offer ease of use

With respect to form, the global beverage premix market share from the liquid form segment surpassed USD 9 billion in 2021. Since liquid beverage premixes can conform to any container without compromising on their quality or durability, individuals can carry them conveniently and consume any time. An increasing number of sportspersons as well as fitness enthusiasts are consuming energy drinks to maintain a healthy balance of bodily fluids and vitamins & minerals. Liquid beverage premixes help get access to on-the-go nutrients and energy, through health drink premixes.

Soup premixes to become popular among the health conscious

The global beverage premix market share from the soup premix segment will exceed USD 8 billion by 2030. Some of the popular examples of soup premixes include tomato, sweet corn, mixed vegetable, and manchow soups. A growing percentage of people are opting for different types of diets to improve the quality of their life.

This makes it favorable for them to include some form of soup to get adequate nutrition while following weight loss plans. Soup premixes are a great option for customers who want to try different tasting soups but do not have the time or energy to make these items from scratch.

Online channels may see increasing availability of premixes

The report mentions that online distribution channels held more than 12% share of beverage premix market sales during 2021. More people have awareness about and access to grocery delivery apps now. Ecommerce platforms provide information on new products while promoting popular food & beverage offerings. This will expand the use of e-commerce platforms for the marketing of beverage premix options directly to consumers. Easy access and availability of numerous product categories will boost the online distribution segment outlook.

Asia Pacific beverage premix industry size to expand

Asia Pacific beverage premix market share could register over 5% CAGR through 2022-2030. The purchasing pattern of consumers has changed due to significant lifestyle changes and greater spending power in developing nations. Urbanization is becoming one of the vital factors contributing to the region's economic growth and development. More people are demanding instant foods and beverages to keep up with their busier schedules, amplifying the adoption of beverage premixes across the region.

Some of the leading companies in the global beverage premix market include Girnar, The Coca-Cola Co., Mondelez International, Inc., Ito En Inc., Neel Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Panama Foods, Om Sai Foods, Tweak Beverages, Nestlé, Unilever, Wagh Bakri, and CCL Products Ltd., among several others. Most of these organizations make attempts to capture bigger regional market share while developing innovative offerings. Key partnerships with supermarket chains or online platforms can present strong growth prospects for these companies over the coming years.

