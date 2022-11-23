Beverage Startup Hangobi Raising Capital on StartEngine for Expansion

Company seeks to expand its footprint beyond NYC bringing their healthy drinks to the masses.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangobi is a delicious daily multivitamin in a can. They are poised to be the primary recovery solution after working out, getting through a hard day at the office or socializing with friends. The company founders are nurturing a fast-growing company with impressive sales right out of the gate. Their strong performance is supported by an established online presence with a high reorder rate (45%+ in the last 90 days) and a rapid expansion of their retail footprint with over 170+ stores in New York City and neighboring suburbs – and more importantly, an exceptionally high store-level reorder rate of 136+ reorders across their portfolio.

Hangobi Health Beverage Hangobi Health Beverage

The $49.9B functional beverage market is booming but fragmented. Hangobi believes they are positioned to capitalize on this by combining a robust brand presence with reliable retail relationships. They were selected by AATAC (Asian American Trade Associations Council) as their primary functional beverage giving the company access to 90,000+ convenience store member locations in the U.S.

Focusing on whole, natural, plant-based, and recognizable ingredients, Hangobi fulfills daily vitamin requirements while alleviating dehydration, nausea, headaches, lack of focus, and stress.

By combining top daily supplements in one great-tasting beverage that works right away, Hangobi allows consumers to stay on top of their game and recovery effectively, and reliably. As it stands today, Hangobi is the only one-stop-shop for all-around recovery. It's health and wellness competitors consist of low daily value and single-ingredient products, including coconut water, kombucha, electrolyte drinks, and smoothies, all of which fall short of customer expectations.

Hangobi has made strategic and enterprise-accelerating partnerships with professional athletes Rob Pannell (PLL), Foye Oluokun (NFL), Meredith Speck (NWSL), and a group of top-performing UFC Competitors (Vanessa Demopoulos, Jalin Turner, Terrance McKinney, Chris Guttierez, Claudio Puelles, and Alex Perez). The company's brand ambassadors legitimize the nutritional benefits of Hangobi and gives consumers a clear reason to trust their products.

The public has an opportunity to become investors in Hangobi for a limited time.

To invest or learn more about this offering visit - http://bit.ly/3TN02KH

The Hangobi corporate website - https://hangobi.com/

Media Contact:

Howard Sherman

833-CROWDPR

[email protected]

SOURCE Hangobi