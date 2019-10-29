Beverly Hills Advanced Pain & Spine Celebrates Two Years at Beverly Hills Location

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills Advanced Pain & Spine , an interventional pain management practice, announced today that, in celebrating two years at its Robertson Boulevard location, it has expanded its offerings and team.

Dr. Enayati, a fifth-generation physician, has provided pain management services in the Beverly Hills area for more than five years. Dr. Enayati specializes in targeted procedures designed to treat the underlying source of his patients' pain.

Dr. Joseph Enayati

"People think of pain management as a place where you get pain medications. That isn't us at all," explains Dr. Enayati. "We are focused on minimally invasive procedures that get to the heart of the problem."

After completing his medical training, Dr. Enayati joined a busy interventional pain management practice where he performed over 100 pain procedures each week, giving him the equivalent of years' worth of interventional experience in a matter of months. He then returned home to Beverly Hills to start his own practice.

"It still amazes me how many patients don't know that pain management is an option," exclaims Dr. Enayati. "In many cases, pain issues can be effectively treated without major surgery."

"Before coming to Dr. Enayati, I was suffering from Complex Regional Pain Syndrome related to a compound fracture from an accident," describes Evangelina Robles, a recent patient. "I had tried every type of treatment, from acupuncture to epidurals, and had taken every medication. Dr. Enayati suggested an implant that immediately made a big difference. Today, I am completely mobile, out of a wheelchair, and have experienced a dramatic change in my life. Dr. Enayati saved my life."

Top spine specialists also recognize the important role that Dr. Enayati's pain practice plays. "Dr. Enyati's approach is very complementary to ours, both philosophically, looking at the patient as a whole, and from an academic standpoint, as Dr. Enayati is precise with his diagnoses," comments Dr. Kamran Parsa, a neurosurgeon with NeuroSpine Institute . "He makes me feel comfortable that my patients are in the best of hands. As a result of our collaboration, we have confirmed diagnoses, patients are set up better for surgery, and I can perform less invasive surgery. This leads to the best patient care, in my opinion."

The 2017 move to the Robertson Boulevard location has allowed Beverly Hills Advanced Pain & Spine to expand its offerings, including the adoption of EmCyte's PurePRP system—one of the most advanced PRP systems available and an expansion of its robust spinal cord stimulator program. In addition, the team continued to expand its team with the addition of Shay Strong in the new role of Patient Care Coordinator.

Beverly Hills Advanced Pain & Spine is currently accepting new patients. To learn more, please contact Shay at 310.651.6937 or visit LApain.com.

