Beverly Hills Celebrates The Year Of The Rat With Entertainment From Beijing, Tianjin And Hebei At The Saban Theatre

Twelve traditional acts will be showcased during the event, which is supported by Delta Air Lines as the official airline sponsor and sponsorship from Two Rodeo Drive and Royal Business Bank. Performance highlights include: a traditional folk instrumental performance, a Beijing opera act, a magic show by The Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage, a cappella chorus, martial arts, acrobatics, dance and more.

To welcome the Year of the Rat, iconic Beverly Hills properties The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel and Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills have created bespoke packages and offerings that include special gifts and services such as Chinese breakfast, Mandarin bus tours and maps, elegant tea amenities and more. The Beverly Hilton will present guests with a "Tray of Togetherness" filled with sugared fruits for a sweet New Year; Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel will offer complimentary admission to Starline's Hop On Hop Off Tour in Mandarin and ensure that room assignments do not contain the number four; and Viceroy L'Ermitage will host a meet-and-greet with modern traditional tea makers at two complimentary tea ceremonies, among other special touches implemented by Beverly Hills hotels in celebration of Chinese New Year.

"We are honored to give our visitors and residents a taste of Chinese tradition at this special celebration that delights our community each year," says Julie Wagner, CEO of BHCVB. "We are grateful to the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism for their continued partnership and look forward to celebrating this special cultural tradition once again here in Beverly Hills."

In addition to the variety show, a "Charming Jing-Jin-Ji" photo exhibition on display in the lobby will introduce guests to the Spring Festival culture and folk customs as well as economic and social development in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei Province.

Tickets for the public performance on January 18 are $10 each; Ticketmaster fees apply. To purchase tickets, visit our website.

About Two Rodeo Drive

Two Rodeo Drive is home to 27 iconic luxury and fashion boutiques in Beverly Hills' world-renowned shopping district including Tiffany & Co., Jimmy Choo, Versace, Audemars Piguet, Carolina Herrera, Porsche Design, Philipp Plein, Brunello Cucinelli, Stefano Ricci, Breguet, Richard Mille, Lanvin, Persol and more. Two Rodeo Drive is located at the corner of Rodeo Drive and Wilshire Boulevard. For more information, visit 2rodeo.com or contact (310) 247-7040.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is the U.S. global airline leader in products, services, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its 80,000 people around the world, Delta continues to invest billions in its people, delivering a world-class travel experience. Delta serves nearly 200 million people every year, taking customers across its industry-leading global network to more than 300 destinations in over 50 countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta offers more than 5,000 daily departures and as many as 15,000 affiliated departures including the premier SkyTeam alliance, of which Delta is a founding member. Through its innovative alliances with Aeromexico, Air France-KLM, Alitalia, China Eastern, GOL, Korean Air, Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Australia and WestJet, Delta is bringing more choice and competition to customers worldwide. More about Delta can be found on the Delta News Hub as well as delta.com, via @DeltaNewsHub on Twitter and Facebook.com/delta.

About Royal Business Bank

Royal Business Bank (RBB) is a leader in personal and business banking. RBB is a full-service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York. RBB offers a comprehensive and innovative suite of banking services for individuals and businesses from coast to coast. RBB combines the service benefits of a national bank with a personal banking touch that only a community bank can offer. For more information, visit royalbusinessbankusa.com.

About Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills is one of the world's most sought-after locales. Centrally located in greater Los Angeles, Beverly Hills is a premier holiday and business travel destination, with beautiful weather year-round, acclaimed full-service and boutique hotel accommodations, superb dining, and unrivalled shopping. Synonymous with Hollywood glamour, Beverly Hills enjoys an international reputation as the home and playground of A-list movie stars. The city is not only known worldwide for its grand mansions and chic shops along Rodeo Drive, but also for its multitude of art and architecture, spas and salons, and exceptional walkability. Learn more at www.lovebeverlyhills.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

