Beverly R. Caruthers is being recognized by Continental Who's Who

A seasoned and highly respected attorney, Beverly Caruthers specializes in personal injury law and seeking justice for serious accidents or negligence victims. During her 28 years of legal practice, she has garnered wide respect in the Houston area for her dedication to her clients, working diligently to ensure that they receive just compensation for the injuries, harm, or injustice that have impacted their lives.

A compassionate, skillful attorney, Ms. Caruthers strives to communicate clearly and effectively with her client, making sure that they understand the legal ramifications of their case and what steps will be taken to rectify the situation. She specializes in tractor-trailer mishaps and other automobile-related accidents, business law, criminal defense, and wrongful death litigation.

In pursuit of her professional career, Ms. Caruthers obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tougaloo College, graduating with Cum Laude honors. She earned her Juris Doctor degree from Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University.

Among her professional affiliations, Ms. Caruthers is a member of the Texas Bar Association, the Houston Trial Lawyers Association, and the Houston Association of Women Attorneys. In addition, she has been named among the Top Black Attorneys in Houston and a Top Attorney by Attorney.com.

