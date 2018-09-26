BevMo! Names Josiah Knutsen SVP Of Merchandising

CONCORD, Calif., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BevMo!, the leading West Coast beverage retailer, announced today it has named long-time grocery executive Josiah Knutsen as its senior vice president of merchandising.

Knutsen, a 17-year veteran of the grocery and retail industries, was most recently senior vice president of marketing and merchandising at Albertsons Companies Northern California division. While at Albertsons, he led a team of more than 120 members with direct profit-and-loss responsibility for nearly 300 stores generating billions of dollars in revenue annually.

In his new role at BevMo!, Knutsen will be responsible for all aspects of merchandising for the beer, wine, spirits and "&More" business lines, and will be heavily involved in pricing, promotion, planning and in-store merchandising.

"As a customer-first retailer, we realize product and pricing is what drives traffic. And to succeed, it's critical to have the strongest merchandising team possible, one that is inspired by a transformative, innovative and results-driven leader. Josiah Knutsen is the ideal leader for this job," said Dimitri Haloulos, CEO of BevMo!

While serving as Albertsons Companies SVP of marketing and merchandising, Knutsen led many key initiatives, including the implementation of Safeway's processes into Albertsons' divisions following their merger in 2015. He began at Safeway's corporate offices in 2002 and has held many senior leadership positions throughout his tenure.

"Josiah's track record at one of the largest retailers in the world is a clear indication that he is a supremely talented leader. We're confident that his skills at executing, innovating and team-building will keep pushing this company to greater heights," said Haloulos.

About BevMo!

BevMo! is the leading alcoholic beverage specialty retailer in the western United States, with nearly 170 stores located throughout California, Arizona and Washington. BevMo! provides a uniquely friendly and welcoming environment for competitively priced alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The retailer also has a wide assortment of complementary products such as specialty foods and snacks, cigars, glassware and related bar and wine accessories. Its friendly and product-knowledgeable team members assist both enthusiasts and first-time buyers of wine, spirits and beer. BevMo!'s philosophy is simple: we help find the "perfect drink for every glass." For more information, visit http://www.bevmo.com

SOURCE BevMo!