BevZero Announces Appointment of Eckert-Nathan as CEO

SANTA ROSA, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverage industry leader, BevZero , announced today a key change to management that furthers its strength as a leader in the dealcoholization and no and low alcohol beverage segment.

Long-time BevZero leader and industry expert, Jerome Eckert-Nathan, President and Chief Operating Officer, has transitioned into the role of Chief Executive Officer. Eckert-Nathan fills the vacated position of Debbie Novograd, who recently resigned from the company for personal reasons. Novograd was critical in the growth of BevZero over the last several years, including rebranding of the company to BevZero, focus on beverage innovation, expansion of the core team, and addition of new service offerings including the White Label program.

Eckert-Nathan has vast international experience and was instrumental in the expansion of BevZero European operations to take advantage of the significant no and low trends and equipment needs and exclusive distribution deals for the equipment side of the business. He will be leveraging his expertise and learnings to build the global strategy for the next phase of BevZero's growth.

Eckert-Nathan says, "I'm excited to lead the BevZero team into the next phase of growth. We will continue to leverage our global expertise and local insights to partner with our clients in the no and low space providing unique and innovative solutions to support their needs."

About BevZero

Over the last 30 years, BevZero has established itself as a global leader in beverage services, equipment, expertise, and innovative solutions, and oﬀers its expertise, products, services, and proprietary dealcoholization processes and equipment to companies worldwide. BevZero is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California with additional locations in Spain and South Africa.

From non-alcoholic beers and low alcohol wines to rapidly aged spirits and functional infused beverages, BevZero uses its expertise in formulation, supply chain management, and exclusive access to advanced equipment to service a wide range of global clients fulﬁlling their needs across all stages of beverage development.

Employing a team of dedicated winemakers, brewers, distillers, and scientists, BevZero is able to serve as a one-stop-shop for beverage brands of all sizes to take a product from brainstorm to bottle, producing the highest quality low and non-alcoholic beverages.

