BevZero Consolidates ConeTech and Other Long Standing Company Brands

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading alcohol and flavor management services company ConeTech, who in 1991 pioneered the use of vacuum distillation for alcohol removal in wine, along with Advanced Beverage Technologies (ABT) and its family of companies, will merge with and under the brand name BevZero.

BevZero Holdings includes BevZero Services and BevZero Equipment. BevZero Equipment comprises PolarClad, Vinfoil mixers and GoLo dealcoholization technologies. BevZero will be the beverage industry advisory, service and equipment provider leading the future of beverage innovation.

For over 30 years, ConeTech has made the removal of excessive alcohol from traditional alcoholic beverages possible without the slightest loss of aroma or flavor. As lower alcohol and no alcohol beverages reach new heights, including infused and functional beverages, BevZero is the evolution of ConeTech's success, carrying the baton of progress in next generation beverage development and services.

Prior to this merger, BevZero was the leading North America beverage industry strategic advisor providing innovative solutions and streamlined supply chain processes for non-alcoholic and cannabinoid-infused beverage brands including wine, beer, spirits and cider.

Through their team of dedicated winemakers, brewers, distillers and food scientists worldwide, BevZero can now service beverage brands of all sizes to take a product from brainstorm to bottle, producing the highest quality lower and no-alcohol beverages. From non-alcoholic beers and lower alcohol wines to rapidly aged spirits and cannabis infused drinks, BevZero will use its expertise in formulation, supply chain management and exclusive access to advanced technology to service a wide range of global clients fulfilling their needs throughout the product development process. BevZero will continue to provide alcohol adjustment and other existing beverage services to its clients. Under the new structure, BevZero, led by CEO Debbie Novograd in close partnership with President & COO Jerome Nathan, will have a unified approach with a centralized mission of serving its clients' needs across both the services and equipment divisions.

Novograd noted: "When Tony Dann founded the original company 30 years ago, it was with a singular mission, to bring an innovative solution to the wine industry as the leading alcohol adjustment service provider. As we take BevZero's mission into the next 30 years, we will continue to bring innovative solutions to market and help our beverage partners deliver on industry trends using our expertise, technologies and services. With the creation of premium, high-quality no-alc and low alc products, our goal is to redefine the drinking public's relationship with social beverages for a healthier, more interesting and delicious future."

With the realignment, BevZero, headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, will operate its international service centers in California, Spain, and South Africa now under the BevZero name and will look to expand consulting, advisory and equipment offerings throughout the growing European market. For more information, visit the updated BevZero website and social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn).

