Bexion Pharmaceuticals Announces the Opening of Phase I Part 3 First-in-Human Trial Using BXQ-350 for the Treatment of Cancer

The Phase I Part 1 study showed that BXQ-350 was well tolerated at all five doses tested with no dose limiting toxicities observed and with no serious adverse events attributed to the therapy. Part 2 tested the highest dose in an additional 36 solid tumor patients. Preliminary data support a safe and tolerable drug profile. The purpose of Part 3 will be to explore safety, and additional indications in rare and gastrointestinal tumors.

"By enrolling patients in Part 3, we hope to gain a better understanding of the potential of BXQ-350 in treating cancer," stated Dr. Ray Takigiku, Founder and CEO of Bexion.

About Bexion Pharmaceuticals

Bexion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing BXQ-350, a first-in-class agent composed of the multifunctional, lysosomal activator protein Saposin C and phosphatidylserine. BXQ-350 has demonstrated pre-clinical antitumor effects in vitro and in vivo, particularly in brain and other solid tumors, including those that may lead to brain metastases. Bexion has completed multi-site first-in-human Phase 1 Parts 1 and 2 clinical studies of BXQ-350 for solid tumors and gliomas. A Phase 1 Part 3 expansion phase study is currently enrolling patients.

