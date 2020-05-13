Bexion Pharmaceuticals Presenting BXQ-350 Data at ASCO 2020

COVINGTON, Ky., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexion Pharmaceuticals announced today that the following three abstracts submitted to the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) have been accepted for oral or poster presentation:

Oral Presentation

Tolerability and preliminary efficacy of BXQ-350 for refractory solid tumors and high-grade gliomas: First-in-human, first-in-class phase I trial.

Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Author(s): Olivier Rixe, John C. Morris, Robert Wesolowski, Emrullah Yilmaz, Richard Curry, Trisha M. Wise-Draper, Vinay K. Puduvalli

Abstract: 3505

Poster Presentation

A pediatric and young adult phase I dose escalation study of BXQ-350 for solid and central nervous system tumors.

Session: Central Nervous System Tumors

Author(s): Mohamed Abdelbaki, Bhuvana Setty, Mariko D. DeWire, Timothy P. Cripe, Richard Curry

Abstract: 2541

Poster: 32

Poster Presentation

BXQ-350 to target to the lysosome and kill glioblastoma (GBM) cells via activation of apoptotic caspases in vitro.

Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Author(s): Laura Felix, Timothy J. Stephens, Nikhil J. Wilkins

Abstract: 3639

Poster: 369

ASCO 2020 will be a virtual meeting held Friday, May 29 through Sunday, May 31.

The abstracts will be available on the ASCO website on May 13, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET. All posters, including poster discussions, will be available on the meeting website beginning Friday, May 29 at 8:00 am ET.

About Bexion Pharmaceuticals

Bexion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing BXQ-350, a first-in-class agent composed of the multifunctional, lysosomal activator protein Saposin C and phosphatidylserine. BXQ-350 has demonstrated pre-clinical antitumor effects in vitro and in vivo, particularly in brain and other solid tumors, including those that may lead to brain metastases. Bexion has completed a multi-site first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of BXQ-350 for solid tumors and gliomas. A Phase 1 Pediatric Trial enrollment was completed in late 2019.

Media Contact: Margaret van Gilse • 859.757.1652 • mvangils[email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Bexion's actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward looking statements. Bexion has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Among other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements are Bexion's need for, and the availability of, substantial capital in the future to fund its operations and research and development; the fact that Bexion's compounds may not successfully complete pre-clinical or clinical testing, or be granted regulatory approval to be sold and marketed in the United States or elsewhere. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Bexion undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

