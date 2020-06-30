Bexson Biomedical Adds Industry Leaders Bill Carson And Noah Craft As Advisors

"We are excited to have Drs. Carson and Crafts' experience and strategic vision on the Bexson team. Dr. Carson's many FDA approvals and commercial success while leading Otsuka illustrate his ability to optimize technology in our highly regulated industry," said Gregg Peterson, Bexson CEO. "And Dr. Craft's innovations in clinical trial design helped launch an industry-wide transformation that is making clinical research better for patients."

Dr. Carson is the current Chairman of the Board, and former President & CEO of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization. He is an internationally recognized pharmaceutical and biotechnology leader, who guided global approval of several drugs and digital medicines. According to Dr. Carson, "I am encouraged by Bexson's R&D programs and hopeful that the company's technologic innovations will provide better treatment options for opioid-dependent patients."

Dr. Craft recently co-founded and served as CEO and Board Director of Science 37, a market leader in virtual clinical trials. He has held leadership roles at several healthcare R&D companies, and is a veteran of multiple corporate boards. Dr. Craft started his career as a translational research scientist at the Lundquist Institute and UCLA. "This is a critical time for our society to be developing better therapies for both pain and mental health conditions," said Dr. Craft. "Bexson's ketamine-based therapy for these diseases is first of its kind. As we accelerate this R&D pipeline, we will continue to innovate with a patient-centered approach."

Bexson Biomedical, Inc. is a research stage company developing a proprietary ketamine-based subcutaneous treatment platform for pain management and mental health disorders. Visit at: www.bexsonbiomedical.com.

