Bexson Biomedical To Co-Host Virtual Ketamine Conference

"We are very fortunate to have such a great group of leaders in this space participating in one event. In the last few years we have learned so much about the broad therapeutic potential of ketamine in mental health and pain management. There could not be a better time for this conference," said Jeffrey Becker, MD, Bexson's Chief Scientific Officer.

Members of the Bexson team, including Jeffrey Becker, MD, Jason Wallach, PhD, Director of Bexson Discovery, and Gregg Peterson, CEO will be among the speakers. Other partners sponsoring the event include Microdose, The Conscious Fund, Alan Aldous and Ketamine Media. More information on the virtual event is available here. All sessions will be recorded and made available to attendees following the event.

Bexson Biomedical, Inc. is a research stage company developing a subcutaneous ketamine formulation and treatment platform for pain management and mental health disorders. They have multiple patent applications filed, and a lead ketamine formulation, BB106. Visit at: www.bexsonbiomedical.com.

SOURCE Bexson Biomedical

Related Links

https://www.bexsonbiomedical.com

