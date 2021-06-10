Bexson Biomedical To Present At H.C. Wainwright Conference: Psychedelics In Psychiatry And Beyond

News provided by

Bexson Biomedical

Jun 10, 2021, 13:18 ET

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexson Biomedical, Inc., a research-stage company developing therapies and delivery solutions for pain management, addiction and mental health indications, will present details on its R&D pipeline and give a corporate update at the H.C. Wainwright Psychedelics in Psychiatry and Beyond Conference on June 17th. 

Facilitated by HC Wainwright & Co, one of the largest investment banks for the biotech industry, the virtual event is set to feature researchers, scientists and business leaders in the emerging psychedelic space.

Bexson is developing a wearable ketamine pump with Stevanato Group.
Bexson is developing a wearable ketamine pump with Stevanato Group.

Gregg Peterson, CEO, will showcase the organization's research around its BB106 subcutaneous ketamine formulation as an alternative to opioid-based pain medications, the company's wearable device, and larger pipeline. The on-demand session will be viewable starting at 7 am EDT on Thursday, June 17th.

Earlier this year, Bexson was granted its first patent for a ketamine formulation that is specifically tuned to the pH and osmolality of subcutaneous tissue. This patent represents Bexson's first application of these innovations to enable a subcutaneous ketamine delivery platform designed for management of pain disorders and mental health conditions. In a parallel, Bexson is developing a wearable patch pump in partnership with Italian drug delivery and medical device manufacturer, Stevanato Group, to allow for controlled delivery from a pre-filled, pre-sterilized wearable device.

For more information about the event, visit: https://hcwevents.com/psychedelics/

Bexson Biomedical, Inc. is a research stage company developing therapies for a wide variety of pain management, addiction and mental health disorders. The company's lead indication for its BB106 therapy is acute pain management. Post-operative pain management is a $12 billion market and a leading cause of opioid abuse and addiction. Visit at: www.bexsonbiomedical.com.

SOURCE Bexson Biomedical

Related Links

https://www.bexsonbiomedical.com

Also from this source

Bexson Biomedical Granted USPTO Patent On Proprietary Ketamine...

Bexson Biomedical Hires Veteran Medical Device Development...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics