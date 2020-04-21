Beyond Campus Innovations Helps Educational Institutions Transition To Online Learning With Free Resources

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Campus Innovations (BCI), a leading eLearning development and consulting company, is supporting educational institutions as they navigate the transition to online learning in response to COVID-19 distancing requirements. In addition to instructional design support, BCI is offering free faculty development materials and webinars to create online learning experiences that increase student retention and accomplish desired learning outcomes.

With the vast majority of universities operating online, BCI is providing instructional design support for campus staff and faculty. In the coming weeks, BCI is opening access to free development materials, including a faculty training guidebook and ongoing webinars, to aid in the migration from classroom learning to eLearning. It's crucial to student success that faculty be trained in eLearning-specific techniques to foster engagement, participation, recall and application.

Instructional design resources will be available for summer and fall courses and will include multimedia support for institutions that want to create world class online learning versus strictly distributed learning. Resources are created by BCI's highly trained and experienced instruction design professionals who are well-versed in all aspects of online education and distance learning, including internal collaboration, technology capacity, data-based decision making and strategic planning.

All of BCI's resources are aimed at improving and enhancing the online experience. As institutions are forced to confront the new requirement of online learning only, BCI is here to aid in what can be a smooth and successful evolution of learning. "It's crucial that institutions develop a plan and find the resources necessary to establish a quality instructional experience, as well as implement the structure to support students at a distance," says Dr. Jon Bellum, President of BCI and a former Provost. With a focus on increasing student retention using proven eLearning techniques and specific faculty training, BCI is helping institutions keep students enrolled, learning and succeeding, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, BCI is providing six months of free access to the Professional Development Series for Colorado nonprofits, municipalities and state governments.

For more information about BCI services, free resources and to register for upcoming webinars, visit https://beyondcampus.com/.

About Beyond Campus Innovations

Beyond Campus Innovations (BCI) is a wholly-owned entity of the Colorado State University (CSU) System Foundation. As a leading eLearning development and consulting company, BCI partners with businesses, nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and educational institutions to deliver state-of-the-art eLearning solutions that meet the needs and demands of modern learners. BCI draws upon CSU's experience as a highly successful and well-respected institution of higher education, both in the eLearning space and as a traditional brick and mortal institution. Using advanced custom education technology solutions and the knowledge of proven experts and credentialed faculty, we bring effective learning strategies and tools to every level of learner.

