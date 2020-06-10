Beyond Clean© by MasterCorp

ORLANDO, Fla., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterCorp Hospitality Services announced Beyond Clean© Services in May 2020. These are new services offered to ensure a safe and clean environment for guests and employees. Other companies offer to disinfect businesses but may not properly remove soil and debris from surfaces and work areas prior to disinfecting. Beyond Clean Services include enhanced disinfecting procedures and offers a new way for resorts and businesses to boost consumer confidence in returning to their business.

"Through Beyond Clean, MasterCorp goes beyond sanitizing to provide a disinfected clean that removes 99.9% of all germs, microbials, and viruses including COVID-19. We clean and disinfect as if our own families are using your facility – you can trust us to deliver!" - Scott Schreiber, Chief Administrative Officer at MasterCorp Hospitality Services.

Beyond Clean Service options include:

Proprietary "7-Steps" Cleaning and Disinfecting Services

Targeted Electrostatic Spraying to high touch areas

Comprehensive Electrostatic Spraying of the entire facility

Beyond Clean Services are available now. For more information, visit www.mastercorp.com or call 1.844.628.2501.

About MasterCorp Hospitality Services: MasterCorp Hospitality Services has served the hospitality industry for over 39 years performing over 3.4 million cleans annually at our 120 properties nationwide. Our award-winning people and services lead the housekeeping industry.



