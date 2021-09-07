Beyond Protocol and Miami Swim Week Shows Announce Partnership to Make Digital Transactions in Fashion Industry More Secure, Authentic

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Protocol , the distributed ledger technology platform, is partnering with Miami Swim Week Shows to host a high-level networking event and present the Future of Fashion at the NeueHouse Madison Square Library on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 4:00 PM ET to 9:00 PM ET.

Jonathan Manzi, CEO of Beyond Protocol and Moh Ducis, Founder & CEO of Miami Swim Week Shows will lay out the details of their new partnership, which will focus on providing companies in the fashion industry a more secure blockchain technology that ensures the authenticity of goods and services in cross-border digital transactions.

"Skepticism around cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in the fashion industry has created a need for a more secure way to conduct cross-border digital transactions, and we're excited to announce a partnership with Beyond Protocol to provide just that," said Moh Ducis, Founder & CEO of Miami Swim Week Shows.

"Beyond Protocol is uniquely positioned to provide secure transactions because we can enable companies to trace the authenticity of goods and services traded across borders through hardware signatures from the original machines that made them," said Jonathan Manzi, CEO of Beyond Protocol. "Companies in the fashion industry will be excited about the security of these transactions and future use cases that our technology will be able to provide."

About Beyond Protocol:

Beyond Protocol is a distributed ledger technology project that offers a secure and probabilistically unhackable solution to inter-device/Internet of Things (IoT) communication. With one line of code, Beyond Protocol's platform enables secure message brokering between devices through the utilization of blockchain technology and unique hardware signatures, and equips devices with a cryptocurrency-based payment gateway for automated, behind-the-scenes transactions. Beyond Protocol seeks to build real, practical solutions for device security and payments within an economy of machines.

