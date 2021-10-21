Beyond Protocol Lists Native Token $BP on BitMart Starting Oct 25

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Protocol, the distributed ledger technology platform, is proud to announce that its native token, $BP, will be listed on BitMart, the global integrated trading platform which provides diversified system functions including spot trading, futures contract trading, and over-the-counter trading, starting Monday, October 25, 2021. Retail traders and investors in the United States will be able to purchase the $BP token through BitMart, which ranks among CoinGecko's Top 15 exchanges.

"Our listing on BitMart is one of several exchanges we will be listing on as we strategically and thoughtfully scale up," says Beyond Protocol CEO Jonathan Manzi. "We have built a token specifically for mass adoption, tied to how Beyond Protocol's core operates with some of the largest institutions in the world."

BitMart Listing

CoinGecko Rank: Top 15

Monthly Visits: 7,000,000

Registered Users: 5,500,000

Daily Active Users: 988,000

Twitter Followers: 271,000

Telegram Members: 120,000

The $BP token functions within the protocol as a means to compensate validating nodes and incentivize continued investment in the network; these nodes form the backbone of Beyond Protocol and make the service "probabilistically impossible to hack." $BP can be used for value transfer among devices, and for peer-to-peer transactions both on and off-chain.

About Beyond Protocol:

Beyond Protocol is a distributed ledger technology project that offers a secure and probabilistically unhackable solution to inter-device/Internet of Things (IoT) communication. With one line of code, Beyond Protocol's platform enables secure message brokering between devices through the utilization of blockchain technology and unique hardware signatures, and equips devices with a cryptocurrency-based payment gateway for automated, behind-the-scenes transactions. Beyond Protocol seeks to build real, practical solutions for device security and payments within an economy of machines.

