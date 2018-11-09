Beyond Screen Limited Named as CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for Coding Pack

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Screen Limited today announced that it has been named a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for Beyond Tablet Coding Pack. The announcement was made during CES Unveiled New York, an invite-only tech event bringing together top media, exhibitors and industry leaders for a sneak peek of the products and trends expected at CES 2019, which will run January 8-11, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV.

An annual program that celebrates outstanding design, the CES Innovation Awards recognizes honorees across 28 product categories. A panel of judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media, reviews submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how the products compare with competition.

Beyond Tablet Coding Pack provides a brand-new platform for young children, typically aged four to seven, to create and execute code with physical manipulatives and without a display screen, for example, to code battle strategies or to develop interactive stories with multiple characters incorporating their own voice performance and music composition. It comprises two main components, a Beyond Tablet, and game maps and physical manipulatives. Beyond Tablet is a smart tablet without a display screen, and offers tangible interactivity through capacitive sensing and RFID recognition.

"We are greatly honored to have our product recognized by the prestigious Consumer Technology Association for the second time," said John Shi, CEO of Beyond Screen Limited. "Our coding pack empowers early programmers, who could barely read or write, to freely create code, build stories and express causality of events based on their imagination, with the programming and execution of the program accomplished exclusively with physical manipulatives that are natural and intuitive for programmers of young age, with Beyond Tablet."

The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, owner and producer of CES, the world's largest and most influential technology event. CTA has been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.

Beyond Screen Limited's Beyond Tablet Coding Pack will be on display in the Innovation Awards Showcase at the upcoming CES 2019. The complete list of CES 2019 Innovation Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/Innovation.

CES 2019 will showcase life-changing technology across every major industry, featuring 4,500 exhibitors across 2.75 million net square feet (260K net square meters) of exhibit space.

About Beyond Screen Limited

Beyond Screen Limited designs, manufactures and markets Beyond Tablet and its associated game packages. Honored by the CES 2017 innovation award, Beyond Tablet is general-purpose, multi-user, screen-free and tangible platform, upon which end user applications operated by physical manipulatives can be built and executed. Started by John Shi, a Stanford Ph.D. and a Silicon Valley veteran, Beyond Screen Limited is on a mission to bring quality family time back in the living room.

