Beyond Sports Celebrates 2022 Graduates

Anthony Fletcher, Sr. CEO of Integrity Sports Agency Delivers Keynote Address

CHICAGO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Sports Foundation held a gala graduation celebration for its 2022 graduates at the Wintrust Grand Banking Hall in Downtown Chicago on May 20, 2021. The theme of the evening was a commitment to diversity in sports, business, and life.

Anthony Fletcher and BSF Leadership

Beyond Sports empowers Chicagoland Student Athletes to succeed in life beyond their excellence in sports. Its comprehensive approach combines professional development, academic proficiency with a commitment to community service. Its athletes have achieved a 100% graduation rate and earned millions in scholarships over the years.

The keynote speaker Anthony Fletcher, Sr., the CEO of Integrity Sports Agency was invited to deliver the inspirational keynote speech. His unwavering commitment to community service, educational opportunity and advancing diversity in sports and business highlighted the theme of the event.

Mr. Fletcher delivered a keynote address entitled, Leverage Your Lessons, focusing on the immediate and future benefits of being an accomplished student athlete. In his prepared remarks, Anthony Fletcher, Sr. reminded the athlete graduates that the invaluable lesson of embracing diversity was foundational in their achievements. He emphasized the importance of continuing to embrace diversity in their life's journey as they enter college and the workforce.

Josh Binder, Executive Director of Beyond Sports thanked Anthony Fletcher, Sr. with these words. "We were honored to have Mr. Fletcher as our keynote speaker for our graduation ceremony. He has gone above and beyond as a mentor to our students over the years, and that only made his message even stronger and more impactful. We're very grateful for both his leadership and support of BSF student-athletes."

As a firm believer in community involvement, education and working towards a world where diversity is embraced, Mr. Fletcher ended his presentation with a surprise for the students. Near the end of his inspirational address to the graduates and over one hundred people in attendance, Mr. Fletcher asked the students to stand and offer a testimonial about the impact that Beyond Sports has had on their life. One student was courageous enough to rise to the challenge.

Mr. Fletcher then told the crowd, "It pays to be courageous. I am awarding this courageous graduate five hundred dollars." The crowd went wild as the stunned student stood in disbelief. Mr. Fletcher explained, "I was planning to offer five surprise gifts of $100 to the first five graduates to speak. You had the courage; you deserve the reward. Remember this and Leverage your Lessons."

After the event Anthony Fletcher was heard telling the graduates, "Nothing gives me a sense of accomplishment more than helping others. I am proud that I have been able to help you accomplish your dreams."

Anthony Fletcher, Sr. is a registered NBA sports agent and the Founding CEO of Integrity Sports Agency (ISA). He is a firm believer in community outreach, mentorship, and education.

