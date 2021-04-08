Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience is Coming to Portland

After tremendous successes in Europe, cinematic Van Gogh exhibitions have crossed the ocean to great North American acclaim in recent years. In a rich and unique multimedia experience using cutting-edge projection technology developed by some of the world's greatest AV designers, Beyond Van Gogh takes on the challenge of breathing new life into Van Gogh's vast body of work. Using the artist's own dreams, thoughts, and words to drive the experience as a narrative, guests move along projection-swathed walls wrapped in light and color that swirls, dances, and refocuses into flowers, cafes, and landscapes.

While journeying through Beyond Van Gogh, guests witness over 300 masterpieces, including instantly-recognizable classics such as "The Starry Night", "Sunflowers", and "Café Terrace at Night", now freed from their frames. Van Gogh's art comes to life by appearing and disappearing, flowing across multiple surfaces, and heightening the senses with their immense detail. Through his own words set to a symphonic score, guests come to a new appreciation of this tortured artist's stunning work. It's a no surprise that millions of people all over the world credit Van Gogh with enhancing their relationship with art. Beyond Van Gogh will only deepen it further.

As immersive art installations deeply resonate around the globe, "Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience" will stay in Portland for a limited engagement before moving across North America. Art lovers near and far will have the opportunity to live this unique, unforgettable experience.

For more information about "Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience," visit www.vangoghportland.com Follow the exhibition on social media on Facebook and Instagram.

About Beyond Exhibitions

Beyond Exhibitions is a company comprised of like-minded individuals who have worked across the globe with some of the greatest entertainers and brands known to man. With Beyond Van Gogh, the team brings their collective understanding of audiences, entertainment, and art together to proudly present Vincent Van Gogh like he has never been seen before.

About Normal Studio

Pushing the boundaries of performing arts, entertainment, and public installations since 2009, Normal Studio believes in making life legendary. Using multimedia magic and fusing physical and technological elements to transform spaces into full-on immersive experiences, Normal Studio tells stories in new and different ways by reimagining what's possible. The result is a unique adventure that sparks awe and wonder, making an unforgettable impact on people's everyday lives. Normal Studio.

