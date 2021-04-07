Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience Opens in Detroit on June 25, 2021

After tremendous successes in Europe, cinematic Van Gogh exhibitions have crossed the ocean to great North American acclaim in recent years. In a rich and unique multimedia experience using cutting-edge project technology developed by some of the world's greatest AV designers, Beyond Van Gogh takes on the challenge of breathing new life into Van Gogh's vast body of work. Using the artist's own dreams, thoughts, and words to drive the experience as a narrative, guests move along projection-swathed walls wrapped in light and color that swirls, dances, and refocuses into flowers, cafes, and landscapes.

While journeying through Beyond Van Gogh guests witness over 300 masterpieces, including instantly-recognizable classics such as "The Starry Night", "Sunflowers", and 'Café Terrace at Night", now freed from their frames. Van Gogh's art comes to life by appearing and disappearing, flowing across multiple surfaces, and heightening the senses with their immense detail. Through his own words set to a symphonic score, guests come to a new appreciation of this tortured artist's stunning work. It's no surprise that millions of people all over the world credit Van Gogh with enhancing their relationship with art. Beyond Van Gogh will only deepen it further.

As immersive art installations deeply resonate around the globe, "Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience" will stay in Detroit for a limited engagement before moving across North America. Art lovers near and far will have the opportunity to live this unique, unforgettable experience.

