Beyorch offers fast track for businesses looking to raise funds to grow and scale

Beyorch recently launched in the fintech space offering a one-of-a-kind investment opportunity for everyday investors and a unique capital raising opportunity for business owners who desire the effects of a stock exchange experience without having to go public or forgo their equity.

Villeroy focused this new business model on leveling the investment playing field for the middle class. Traditionally in the private equity arena investors need at least $200,000 and with Beyorch they can invest with as little as $1,000. https://beyorch.com/beyorch-exchange-reimagined/

"This is an idea that is long overdue and much needed, especially for everyday people," Villeroy added. "Business owners are tired of giving away portions of their companies in an effort to grow their businesses. We believe this is a fairer and faster way to allow them to grow and scale quickly."

Businesses looking to grow and scale quickly can choose one of the following plans. https://beyorch.com/pioneering-markets/

The Business Tier is for businesses looking to raise $60 million over three years.

The Enterprise Tier is for businesses looking to raise $150 million over three years.

The Fortune 1 Tier is for businesses looking to raise $500 million over three years.

"Each of these is priced reasonably and is something businesses can afford without breaking the bank or giving up their equity," Villeroy said.

Beyorch is located in the financial district of downtown Los Angeles. To contact a Beyorch representative click the following link https://beyorch.com/contact-us/

