Bezant to Collaborate with SIX Network to Accelerate the Creative Digital Economy in Southeast Asia

Unleash digital creativity with the power of Bezant's blockchain platform

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bezant -- a blockchain-as-a-service (BAAS) platform for enterprises to build dynamic services and applications on top of its blockchain network -- today announces its collaboration with SIX Network. Combining their expertise in the content, payment, and blockchain space, Bezant and SIX Network pledge to unleash creativity and empower global content creators using the Bezant's blockchain platform.

Bezant's blockchain is operated on a private blockchain network with fewer and shorter verifications. Therefore, it has the ability to support fast, fluid, transparent, and cost-efficient global payments to allow individuals all over the world to purchase digital content with ease. At the same time, merchants can integrate Bezant's services with their brand seamlessly to open up new revenue channels for goods and content such as games, apps, movies, and more.









SIX Network's goals are aligned with Bezant as they seek to build a fairer, more secure, and efficient ecosystem for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economies. The SIX Network team is formed by former executives of OOKBEE U, Thailand's largest user-generated content platform for online novels and comics and Yello Digital Marketing, the advertising and digital marketing arm of the South Korea-based Yello Mobile.

Oh Thongsrinoon, Chief Marketing Officer of Bezant said: "We believe in driving positive social and economic change by increasing the production and consumption of digital content outside the walled gardens of global tech giants. Starting with this collaboration with SIX Network in Southeast Asia, Bezant looks forward shifting the dynamics and empowering creators in emerging markets."

Charkrid Thanhachartyothin, Co-founder, Head of Blockchain of SIX Network said: "Bezant and SIX Network mutually recognize the inherent issues that affect the creative digital economy. Therefore, we look forward to joining forces to help offer a better way to bring liquidity to the digital and creative industries."

Earlier in March and May, Bezant and SIX Network successfully raised a combined total of more than US$60 million during their respective token sales.

Bezant offers blockchain-as-a-service for enterprises to build dynamic services and applications on top of the Bezant blockchain network, enabling enterprises to power up their services with blockchain integration, and conduct their own token sales. With a focus on mobile apps, games, and e-commerce primarily in emerging markets, the Bezant network also facilitates instant and decentralized payment solutions so all of the world's consumers can easily access global goods and services using its Wallet and BZNT Token.

SIX was originated from 'one' of the largest digital media startup groups in Korea and Thailand. The alliance aims to create a more transparent, fair, secured, and efficient ecosystem for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economies. Within the group SIX Network has more than 10 million active users in creative content platforms across Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia.

