Beztak Opens Newest All Seasons Luxury Senior Living Community In Ann Arbor

All Seasons Ann Arbor, at the corner of Dixboro and Geddes Road in Ann Arbor Township, is the newest community to join the All Seasons portfolio, Beztak Properties' luxury senior living brand. All Seasons Ann Arbor opened and began welcoming residents in January, purposefully with less fanfare to remain conscious of COVID-19 restrictions. Just minutes away from downtown, All Season Ann Arbor's one- and two-bedroom residences and private two-bedroom cottages with attached garages are nestled on 35 acres overlooking the Huron River, adjacent to Parker Mill Park and the Matthaei Botanical Gardens Trail.

"Ann Arbor is recognized throughout the world for its academic tradition and cultural eminence and is emerging as one of the nations' most renowned retirement destinations, making it the perfect location for our newest independent living senior community," said Sam Beznos, CEO of Beztak. "We wanted to combine the essence of Ann Arbor's prestige in medicine, academics, sports, music, art, and culture, with our commitment to be Innovative, Enlivening, Engaging, and Totally Captivating. The result is this unique community that promises to stimulate the mind, body and spirit."

Designed by an award-winning team of architects and interior designers, and inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright's Prairie architecture, All Seasons Ann Arbor offers exceptional campus-style living. The newly constructed community is adjacent to the historic Parker Mill, surrounded by miles of woods and walking trails that lead to the Huron River and Gallup Park and provides the world-class amenities, dining and service expected from a finely appointed resort.

All under one roof, All Seasons Ann Arbor offers many entertainment venues and residents choose from a fully daily calendar with a wide range of activities that accommodate the building of new friendships while still adhering to proper social distancing. There are weekly aqua fitness classes with a live instructor in the indoor/outdoor pool, and the art studio has a full kiln and variety of classes including painting, drawing and paper making. The community's 80-person auditorium, which is currently operating at 50% capacity, hosts lectures, live concerts, and movies including new releases and streaming performances from the Berliner Philharmonic, National Theatre, and Broadway.

All Seasons Ann Arbor's world-class kitchen has developed unique menus for each of its three dining rooms- the Bistro, which offers breakfast, lunch, and snacks; The Oak Dining Room for breakfast, lunch, and dinner; and the Mill Pub, which has a special gastro-pub style menu and streams live sports games.

For those that seek the joys of senior living, the unique approach at All Seasons Ann Arbor is evident. For more information on All Seasons Ann Arbor, please visit www.allseasons-annarbor.com. For more information on Beztak Companies, please visit www.beztak.com.

For more information on senior living services, please contact Jason Kohler, Executive Vice President, Senior Living at [email protected]

About Beztak

For more than six decades, Beztak has developed, built, managed and invested in luxury residential, senior living, commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. Today, Beztak owns and manages a diverse portfolio of commercial, office, retail, senior living, and multi-family residential real estate, and continues to develop and construct new properties as well as renovate existing properties to add value or reposition them in the market. Beztak also offers comprehensive and customizable fee-based property management services for companies seeking to generate higher revenues from their assets while improving overall performance.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Beztak has offices in Boca Raton, Florida and Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, with communities currently located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington DC. For more information, visit www.beztak.com.

