Beztak Opens Newest Luxury Multifamily Apartment Community In West Bloomfield - Town Court

Located on Orchard Lake Road, north of Fourteen Mile Road, Town Court is the first new apartment project in West Bloomfield to be built in the upcoming Downtown District, which was specifically and thoughtfully developed to encourage higher density and walkability in the area.

"We are thrilled to be joining the West Bloomfield community with the opening of Town Court," said Sam Beznos, CEO of Beztak. "West Bloomfield offers a distinct form of living, and is recognized for its cultural diversity, along with its makeup of entertainment, business, and diversions for any interest. We developed Town Court with walking proximity to casual and fine dining, shopping, and grocers in mind; along with easy access to hiking and biking trails, art galleries, golfing, and West Bloomfield "hotspots", to encourage our residents to seek out all that West Bloomfield has to offer, and actually live a better life by design."

Town Court's 192 residences feature one-, two-, and three- bedroom floor plans with a dynamic, contemporary metropolitan design. The apartments offer unique views of the West Bloomfield wetlands, expansive windows, gourmet kitchens with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, plank flooring, in-home washer and dryers, and smart home technology, which allows residents the ability to control their door locks, thermostat and lighting virtually. The professionally managed community includes under-building garage parking, elevators, a state-of the art- clubhouse, a private club-caliber fitness center, a library lounge with wifi, rooftop swimming pool, gourmet coffee bar, and 24-hour refrigerated parcel lockers, among many other amenities.

For more information on Town Court, please visit www.towncourt.com. For more information on Beztak Companies, selected as a 2020 and 2021 US Best Managed Companies by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, please visit www.beztak.com.

About Beztak

For more than six decades, Beztak has developed, built, managed and invested in luxury residential, senior living, commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. Today, Beztak owns and manages a diverse portfolio of commercial, office, retail, senior living, and multi-family residential real estate, and continues to develop and construct new properties as well as renovate existing properties to add value or reposition them in the market. Beztak also offers comprehensive and customizable fee-based property management services for companies seeking to generate higher revenues from their assets while improving overall performance.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Beztak has offices in Boca Raton, Florida and Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, with communities currently located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington DC. For more information, visit www.beztak.com.

About Grand/Sakwa

Grand/Sakwa Properties, L.L.C. has developed millions of square feet of retail, mixed-use and residential properties and is one of the largest private real estate developers in the Midwest. Over the past four decades, Grand/Sakwa has created "best-in-class" developments that feature the highest level of architectural design, landscaping, aesthetics, and environmental sensitivity and that have added substantial value to the properties and communities in which they are located. For mor information, visit www.grandsakwa.com.

