BFGoodrich® Named Official Sponsor of World Off Road Championship Series

"We are excited to have BFGoodrich as part of the WORCS sponsor family, and look forward to a long-lasting relationship for years to come," said Randy Perry, owner of WORCS. "This is a tremendous opportunity to promote the UTV tires with the fastest off-road racers."

"After recent racing success in the WORCS series, BFGoodrich is proud to support all levels of riders during the season," said Richard Kornacki, director of two wheel at Michelin North America. "The southwestern desert terrain provides an optimal setting to test and feature the tire's advanced design and performance."

Racers can take advantage of a $70 discount on a set of four BFGoodrich® Mud-Terrain T/A® KM3 UTV tires on site throughout the entire WORCS season and online. For more information on the WORCS schedule, visit worcsracing.com/.

About BFGoodrich® Tires

BFGoodrich® Tires is dedicated to providing high performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 50 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences from ultra-high performance street to off-road terrain with one common theme – extreme performance. Come upgrade your performance with BFGoodrich and see where our tires can take you at www.BFGoodrichTires.com, www.BFGoodrichRacing.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/BFGoodrichTires or on Twitter or Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires.

