BFGoodrich Tires Extends Popular Lines for the Rigorous Demands of Police Vehicles

The BFGoodrich® Advantage T/A Sport is now available in three CATL-approved sizes common to law enforcement vehicles. This all-season tire has 12 percent better wet braking1, 15 percent better snow traction2, 15 percent better dry handling3 and has 25 percent better tread wear4 than the previous generation.

The BFGoodrich® g-ForceTM COMP-2 A/S is a CATL-approved ultra-high-performance all-season tire that accelerates faster with the best wet and dry traction vs. leading competitors5. The tire stops up to 15 feet shorter on wet roads and up to five feet shorter on dry roads vs. leading competitors6. Police vehicles will also experience better snow traction compared with leading competitors7.

The BFGoodrich® Advantage T/A and the BFGoodrich® g-ForceTM COMP-2 A/S are available in the following sizes for the most widely used law enforcement vehicles:

Vehicle Tire Size Chevrolet Tahoe PPV BFGoodrich® Advantage T/A® Sport 265/60R17 108V Ford Police Interceptor



Sedan/Utility BFGoodrich® Advantage T/A® Sport 245/55R18 103V Dodge Charger BFGoodrich® Advantage T/A® Sport 225/60R18 100V Ford Crown Victoria Police



Interceptor and Chevrolet



Impala PPV/Limited Police BFGoodrich® g-Force™ COMP-2™ A/S 235/55ZR17 99W Chevrolet Impala Limited



Police BFGoodrich® g-Force™ COMP-2™ A/S 235/50ZR18 97W

Law enforcement agencies can purchase the new police pursuit tires through a BFGoodrich representative, or find a nearby dealer at https://www.bfgoodrichtires.com.

About BFGoodrich® Tires

With more than 100 years of heritage, BFGoodrich® Tires is dedicated to providing high-performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 45 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences, from ultra-high performance on the street to off-road terrain with one common theme — extreme performance. Learn more at www.BFGoodrichTires.com, www.BFGoodrichRacing.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/BFGoodrichTires or on Twitter and Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires.

1. Based on internal wet braking results from 50 MPH using a 2013 Honda Accord LX vs. previous-generation BFGoodrich® Advantage T/A® tire in size 215/55R17 94V. Actual on-road results may vary.



2. Based on third-party snow traction tests using ASTM Test Method F1805-12 vs. previous-generation BFGoodrich® Advantage T/A® tire in size 215/55R17 94V. Actual on-road results may vary.



3. Based on internal dry handling results using a 2013 Honda Accord LX vs. previous-generation BFGoodrich® Advantage T/A® tire in size 215/55R17 94V. Actual on-road results may vary.



4. Based on commissioned third-party wear test results of the BFGoodrich® Advantage T/A® Sport vs. the previous-generation BFGoodrich® Advantage T/A® using tire in size 215/55R17 94V on a 2011 Toyota Camry. Actual on-road results may vary.



5. Based on internal dry handling and internal wet and dry autocross test results using a 1995 BMW M3 Lightweight and a 2011 BMW 328i vs. General® G-Max™ AS-03, Yokohama® YK580 and Yokohama® AVID ENVigor® tires in size 225/45 ZR17.



6. Based on internal wet and dry braking test results using a 2011 BMW 328i vs. General® G-Max™ AS-03, Yokohama® YK580, Yokohama® AVID ENVigor® and Hankook® Ventus S1 noble2 tires in size 225/45 ZR17.



7. Based on third-party commissioned snow spin traction test results vs. General® G-Max™ AS-03, Yokohama® AVID ENVigor® and Hankook® Ventus S1 noble2 tires in size 225/45 ZR17. Snow traction performance may vary depending upon factors such as road conditions, weather and environment, driver performance, etc.

