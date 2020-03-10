BFGoodrich Wins 8th Consecutive Mint 400

Two of the top three spots at the end of the race were held by BFGoodrich racers. Luke McMillin captured first place overall in the Unlimited Truck class, and Ryan Arciero took third place. Both were racing on 40-inch BFGoodrich ® Baja T/A ® KR3 tires. Tim Herbst and Steve Olliges followed in fourth and fifth place respectively. Overall, BFGoodrich tires took first place in eight race classes.

Tire performance played a key role after polesitter and early race leader Harley Letner with truck owner Kevin Thompson experienced engine problems on lap three. A three-team battle ensued among Arciero, McMillin and two-time Mint 400 winner Bryce Menzies.

Soon after BFGoodrich-equipped McMillin and Arciero fought back and forth for the lead position. At the finish, McMillin claimed his first Mint 400 overall win, following in the footsteps of his father, Mark McMillin, the 1988 Mint 400 winner.

In the Baja Truck class, BFGoodrich drivers swept the podium, with Terry and Adam Householder taking the class win, Justin Blower finishing second and Travis Chase third.

Cody Parkhouse and his father Brian Parkhouse raced on BFGoodrich® Baja T/A® KR3 tires and took first place in Class 1.

In the UTV Rally class, second-generation racer Jack Olliges took first place on BFGoodrich® Baja T/A® KR2 UTV tires, adding another win to the brand's portfolio in the growing UTV field.

BFGoodrich tires have taken the overall win at the Mint 400 for eight consecutive years. The race provides BFGoodrich engineers a chance to study how tires perform in extreme circumstances and eventually bring that technology to tires that average drivers use.

"BFGoodrich has a proud legacy at the Mint 400. This was our eighth consecutive overall win, and put the spotlight on Luke McMillin, a young driver who we're proud to have on our team," said BFGoodrich motorsports manager Peter Calhoun.

About BFGoodrich® Tires

BFGoodrich provides high performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 50 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences from ultra-high performance street to off-road terrain with one common theme – extreme performance. Come upgrade your performance with BFGoodrich and see where our tires can take you at www.BFGoodrichTires.com, www.BFGoodrichRacing.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/BFGoodrichTires or on Twitter or Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires.

SOURCE BFGoodrich

Related Links

http://www.BFGoodrichTires.com

