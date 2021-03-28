bfound and Virtuzone Partner to Digitize the SME Industry in UAE

DUBAI, UAE, March 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UAE-based company bfound, the one-stop-shop for digital marketing solutions, and Virtuzone – a top-tier company incorporation service specializing in business setup across a range of zones across the UAE have built a powerful partnership to digitally transform and innovate the SME segment in the country. This partnership provides SMEs everything from company registration to marketing support, all under one partnership.

The pandemic has proven hard and both bfound and Virtuzone are on a mission to make it easier for anyone to launch, grow and make their business digital in the region.

This partnership gives Virtuzone's current and new clients a competitive edge by getting access to exclusive discounts on bfound's digital marketing and technology services.

"Now more than ever before, people want to secure their futures by setting up their businesses," said Osman Sultan, bfound board member and former CEO of Du; "These entrepreneurs and founders need all the support with their digital presence and awareness we can provide. bfound & Virtuzone's partnership offers them the foundation they require to prosper and expand with access to bfound's full range of digital marketing services, e-commerce, and technology solutions that help them market their business."

Amer Yehia, Head of Customer Experience & Business Partnerships at Virtuzone, said: "We are happy to introduce and welcome bfound as one of our key partners. We are tapping into bfound's digital marketing expertise to help our clients boost their online engagement and reach their target customers more effectively. One of our goals as the UAE's leading company formation specialists is to ensure our clients get connected with the best people and service providers in the industry, to help them succeed."

Over 3,000 small and medium businesses have benefited from bfound as the one-stop-shop for digital marketing in the UAE and the number continues to grow rapidly.

Erik Bjerlestam, bfound's CEO, said: "Our partnership with Virtuzone and their ambitious mandate in the market is going to ensure that all businesses go to market with the digital marketing and technology solutions they need to grow and get ahead."

The partnership enables Virtuzone to offer all business owners, founders, and aspiring entrepreneurs a competitive edge with the digital tools and solutions they need to get online and grow online. They now have the opportunity to work with bfound's experienced consultants to find the right digital marketing mix to meet their needs.

Together, bfound and Virtuzone will serve as a hub that helps businesses in UAE, both existing and new from scratch to work their way up to build a successful business.

About bfound

bfound is one of the UAE's leading providers of digital marketing solutions for SMEs. bfound allows SMEs of all sizes to benefit from the latest technology and growth opportunities that digital marketing platforms (such as Facebook, Instagram, Google, Snapchat, LinkedIn, and more) have to offer. Some of bfound's most popular services include eCommerce websites, digital marketing campaigns, and content creation.

About Virtuzone

Virtuzone offers professional business incorporations services across the UAE. The concierge-level service handles the entire process – from liaising with government licensing authorities to ensure compliance with applicable regulations. The flexible services help them to identify the type of business license they need - including office setup services for Mainland and Freezone incorporations.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Gregary Luke, Director

+97155-137-6079 ([email protected])

SOURCE bfound