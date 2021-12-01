BFSI Contact Center Analytics Market to grow by USD 326.61 mn from 2021 to 2026| Evolving Opportunities with 8x8 Inc. & Cisco Systems Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Dec 01, 2021, 11:15 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 43% of the market growth for the BFSI Contact Center Analytics Market will originate from North America. The US is a key market for BFSI contact center analytics in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. The major factor that fuels the growth of the BFSI contact center analytics market is the growing adoption of contact center analytics, including multichannel customer interaction analytics, speech analytics, and contact center performance analytics applications in the region. The BFSI contact center analytics market is set to grow by USD 326.61 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 15.26% as per the latest report by Technavio.
The BFSI contact center analytics market covers the following areas:
- BFSI Contact Center Analytics Market Sizing
- BFSI Contact Center Analytics Market Forecast
- BFSI Contact Center Analytics Market Analysis
The BFSI contact center analytics market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The BFSI contact center analytics market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
BFSI Contact Center Analytics Market - Driver
There is an increased need to improve customer relationship management for effective revenue generation. It is important for organizations to maintain a relationship with customers for effective revenue generation. Improving the relationship with customers also helps enterprises in gaining a larger market share and expand their customer base. Enterprises can deploy a contact center to market their products, sell their products, and solve customer queries about a BFSI product, which, in turn, will help them improve their customer relationship management. Hence, this will help in driving demand in the global BFSI contact center analytics market during the forecast period.
BFSI Contact Center Analytics Market - Challenge
There have been rising data privacy and security concerns in the market in focus. Data security and privacy issues pose a serious challenge to any kind of IT deployment that consumes enterprise data as a part of its value chain. One of the top concerns for the global BFSI contact center analytics market is data security and privacy. Any mismanagement may lead to the creation of security loopholes that hackers can exploit to compromise the entire organization. This poses a significant challenge in the market in focus.
BFSI Contact Center Analytics Market -Segmentation
Technavio analyzes the BFSI Contact Center Analytics Market by Deployment (cloud-based and on-premises) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The BFSI contact center analytics market share growth by the cloud-based deployment model segment will be significant for revenue generation. The cloud-based deployment model has been growing in the BFSI sector over the last five years because it provides scalability and flexibility to the contact center by creating an integrated, automated, secure, and well-managed computing environment in a cost-effective manner.
Companies Mentioned
- 8x8 Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Enghouse Systems Ltd.
- Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc.
- Genpact Ltd.
- Mitel Networks Corp.
- NICE Ltd.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- Verint Systems Inc.
|
BFSI Contact Center Analytics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.26%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 326.61 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
12.22
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 43%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
8x8 Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Genpact Ltd., Mitel Networks Corp., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Verint Systems Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 8x8 Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Enghouse Systems Ltd.
- Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc.
- Genpact Ltd.
- Mitel Networks Corp.
- NICE Ltd.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- Verint Systems Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
