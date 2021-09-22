B&G Foods Announces Partnership with Celebrity Pastry Chef Christina Tosi

Christina Tosi is an award-winning pastry chef known for combining her formal culinary training and her informal obsession with home baking, grocery store staples and classic American sweets. The partnership with B&G Foods is a natural fit as the beloved pastry chef is a proponent of keeping the pantry stocked with baking essentials so consumers are ready to bake when inspiration strikes.

"We are thrilled to partner with Christina Tosi and offer consumers delectable baking recipes and helpful tips and tricks for baking as we head into the holiday season," said Jordan Greenberg, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. "Christina's high energy baking style will offer families a fresh take on traditional recipes using brands like Crisco®, Spice Islands® and Clabber Girl®, all while showing her limitless enthusiasm for baking that her fans have come to know and love. This partnership is especially timely as there has been such an increased interest in baking as many Americans have embraced baking in the last 18 months."

B&G Foods' new Baking at Home site features hundreds of recipes – from classic favorites to modern twists. Visitors can discover their true kitchen potential with free how-to videos, spoon-licking lessons and more. The new site will also be the home for Tosi's B&G Foods content.

"I have used Clabber Girl and Crisco since I learned to bake as a child alongside my mother and grandmother, so I am ecstatic to team up with B&G Foods to show bakers of all levels what magic they can whip up with a few simple ingredients," said Christina Tosi. "Baking at home is all about empowering home bakers to chase down their creativity by encouraging them to look at their pantry ingredients in new and unexpected ways."

For more information about B&G Foods' partnership with Christina Tosi, please visit bakingathome.com/christinatosi.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and our subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and our brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

Media Contact:

Kristin Berlew

B&G Foods

[email protected]

973-630-6445

SOURCE B&G Foods North America, Inc.

Related Links

www.bgfoods.com

