BGC Brokers' Capitalab Launches Combined Options and CME Cleared Swaps Compression

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitalab, a division of BGC Brokers LP, an entity within BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) group of companies today announced the execution of Capitalab's first compression cycle of OTC Interest Rate products cleared by CME Clearing.

Capitalab's compression services now support CME cleared Interest Rate Swaps (IRS) and Forward Rate Agreements alongside bilateral Swaptions, Caps, Floors and IRS, providing a combined option and cleared swap compression service, designed to improve compression and operational efficiency.

"We are delighted to extend our compression services to include products cleared at CME Clearing, as Capitalab seeks to innovate by bridging the gap between cleared and non-cleared products," said Gavin Jackson, Capitalab's London based co-founder. "We look forward to providing compression services for more CME cleared products."

About Capitalab

Capitalab, a division of BGC Brokers LP, provides compression services that are designed to bring greater capital and operational efficiency to the global derivatives market. It assists clients in managing the growing cost of holding derivatives, while helping them to meet their regulatory mandates. Through the Swaptioniser® service for portfolio compression of Interest Rate Swaptions, Interest Rate Swaps, Caps and Floors and FX Options, as well as Initial Margin Optimisation service and fully automated trade processing, Capitalab looks to simplify the complexities of managing large quantities of derivatives to promote sustainable growth and lower systemic risk and to improve resiliency in the industry. The Capitalab brand is part of FENICS's fully electronic family of brands. BGC Brokers LP is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is based in London. BGC Brokers LP is a subsidiary of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company.

For more information: https://www.capitalab.co.uk/

About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage and financial technology company. BGC owns GFI Group Inc., a leading intermediary and provider of trading technologies and support services to the global OTC and listed markets. BGC's Financial Services offerings include fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. BGC provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including Fenics, BGC Trader, Capitalab, Lucera, and Fenics Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, Fenics, Fenics Market Data, Capitalab, and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BGCP". BGC Partners is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com. You can also follow BGC at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners, https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners and/or http://ir.bgcpartners.com/Investors/default.aspx.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC

Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, BGC undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors contained in subsequent Forms 10-K, Forms 10-Q or Forms 8-K.

