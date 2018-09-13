BGC Partners Expands European Business with Hires Jörg Birkholz and Jürgen Tillmann

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ :BGCP ) ("BGC Partners," "BGC" or "the Company"), a leading global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets, today announced that Jörg Birkholz has joined the Firm as Senior Managing Director and Jürgen Tillmann as Managing Director, based in Frankfurt.

Mr. Anthony Warner, Executive Managing Director, BGC Partners, commented: "I am very pleased to welcome Jörg and Jürgen to BGC Partners and our management team to expand BGC Partners European business."

Mr. Birkholz, a fixed income specialist, was the Head of Continental Europe for Tullet Prebon and TP ICAP since 2010.

Mr. Tillman was the Head of Business Development and Capital Markets for ICAP Deutschland GMB since 2004.

About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. BGC's Financial Services offerings include fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. BGC's Financial Services customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, Fenics, Fenics Market Data, Capitalab, and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates. BGC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ :BGCP ). BGC offers Real Estate Services through its publicly traded subsidiary Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ :NMRK ). BGC Partners is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com. You can also follow BGC at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners, https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners, and/or http://ir.bgcpartners.com.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC

Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors contained in subsequent Forms 10-K, Forms 10-Q or Forms 8-K.

