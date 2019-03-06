BGC Partners, Inc. GFI subsidiary expands Asia footprint with acquisition of energy broker Ginga Petroleum

LONDON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GFI Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd, a subsidiary of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC Partners," "BGC" or "the Company"), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Ginga Petroleum (Singapore) Pte Ltd ("Ginga"). Founded in 1998 and with over 60 employees, Ginga provides a comprehensive range of broking services for physical and derivative energy products including Naphtha, Liquefied Petroleum Gas, Fuel Oil, Biofuels, Middle Distillates, Petrochemicals and Gasoline.

Julian Swain, deputy CEO of GFI Group, Inc., commented on today's announcement: "We are delighted to complete the purchase of Ginga, a company with a strong reputation in Asia that is very complementary to our oil broking business in London."

Further details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About GFI Group, Inc.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in New York, GFI is owned by, and operates as a division of BGC. GFI is a leading intermediary in the global OTC and listed markets offering an array of sophisticated trading technologies and products to a broad range of financial market participants. More than 2,500 institutional clients benefit from GFI's know-how and experience in operating electronic and hybrid markets for cash and derivative products across multiple asset classes, including fixed income, interest rates, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities.

About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage and financial technology company. BGC's Financial Services offerings include fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. BGC provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including Fenics, BGC Trader, Capitalab, Lucera, and Fenics Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, Fenics, Fenics Market Data, Capitalab, and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BGCP". BGC Partners is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com. You can also follow BGC at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners, https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners and/or http://ir.bgcpartners.com/Investors/default.aspx.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC Partners, Inc.

Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, BGC undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors contained in subsequent Forms 10-K, Forms 10-Q or Forms 8-K.

